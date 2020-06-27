7241 Plaza De La Costa

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly all utils included garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

GORGEOUS CUSTOM REMODEL IN LA COSTA - Welcome to Magnolia Investments!

Rare corner/end unit, completely remodeled Townhome in prime La Costa gated community! 2 large master suites with patio & loft (optional bedroom), attached 2-car garage, community pool, spa & BBQ/entertaining area. Flowing floorplan living area with vaulted ceilings opening into the kitchen. Fireplace, balcony all new cabinets, tile, laminate floor, new appliances including a wine fridge, new light fixtures, custom hood above range, custom wood and tile details throughout and MORE!



One small dog- Non aggressive breeds with additional $100.00 per month pet rent and $350.00 additional deposit

All utilities paid by tenant. Must maintain renters insurance through course of tenancy.



For a viewing appointment, please call us at 619-990-2495 or email office1.magnolia@gmail.com



(RLNE5757728)