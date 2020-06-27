All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 7241 Plaza De La Costa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
7241 Plaza De La Costa
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

7241 Plaza De La Costa

7241 Plaza De La Costa · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7241 Plaza De La Costa, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
GORGEOUS CUSTOM REMODEL IN LA COSTA - Welcome to Magnolia Investments!
Rare corner/end unit, completely remodeled Townhome in prime La Costa gated community! 2 large master suites with patio & loft (optional bedroom), attached 2-car garage, community pool, spa & BBQ/entertaining area. Flowing floorplan living area with vaulted ceilings opening into the kitchen. Fireplace, balcony all new cabinets, tile, laminate floor, new appliances including a wine fridge, new light fixtures, custom hood above range, custom wood and tile details throughout and MORE!

One small dog- Non aggressive breeds with additional $100.00 per month pet rent and $350.00 additional deposit
All utilities paid by tenant. Must maintain renters insurance through course of tenancy.

For a viewing appointment, please call us at 619-990-2495 or email office1.magnolia@gmail.com

(RLNE5757728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7241 Plaza De La Costa have any available units?
7241 Plaza De La Costa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7241 Plaza De La Costa have?
Some of 7241 Plaza De La Costa's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7241 Plaza De La Costa currently offering any rent specials?
7241 Plaza De La Costa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7241 Plaza De La Costa pet-friendly?
Yes, 7241 Plaza De La Costa is pet friendly.
Does 7241 Plaza De La Costa offer parking?
Yes, 7241 Plaza De La Costa offers parking.
Does 7241 Plaza De La Costa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7241 Plaza De La Costa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7241 Plaza De La Costa have a pool?
Yes, 7241 Plaza De La Costa has a pool.
Does 7241 Plaza De La Costa have accessible units?
No, 7241 Plaza De La Costa does not have accessible units.
Does 7241 Plaza De La Costa have units with dishwashers?
No, 7241 Plaza De La Costa does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Move Cross Country
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coast Village Apartment Homes
935 Laguna Drive
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elán Cypress Cove
355 Pine Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College