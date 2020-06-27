Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage media room

4BD/3BA Single Family Home in Cul de Sac! 3 Car Garage! Community Pool! Kids Playground! Gardener Included! - $3895 per month

$3895 Security Deposit



Address: 7035 Via Candrejo Carlsbad, CA 92009



Available 1st week of August 2019



Features:

*4 Bedrooms total, 3 upstairs and 1 downstairs.

*3 Baths

*3 Car Garage

*Fireplace in living room, formal dining room.

*Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher/Fridge included

*Washer/Dryer hookups in Laundry room.

*Close to Shopping, Schools, Freeways, and the Beach.



If you are interested in this property, Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com



4 BED 3 Full BA home in Alga Hills in La Costa Carlsbad. On Cul De Sac/single loaded street, lrg 7950 sq ft lot, views off rear. formal entry, winding staircase, soaring ceilings. The gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters, a center island, stainless appliances, and an informal eating area. ONE BED/BATH DOWNSTAIRS. Master bedroom has upgraded bathroom with Jado rainshower, soaking tub for two and marble floor and countertops. AC. 3 CAR GARAGE. Walking distance to two community pools and kids' playgrounds. Minutes away from school, parks, grocery stores, Carlsbad library, The Forum, Four Seasons, La Costa Resort, Legoland, Carlsbad outlets, restaurants, shops and movie theater., Also close to the beach, golfing and I-5 for commuting, Private backyard w/patio and landscaping, Refrigerator & Gardener Included, San Marcos Schools. NO Pets or smoking!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4995824)