Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

7035 Via Candrejo

7035 via Candrejo · No Longer Available
Location

7035 via Candrejo, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
4BD/3BA Single Family Home in Cul de Sac! 3 Car Garage! Community Pool! Kids Playground! Gardener Included! - $3895 per month
$3895 Security Deposit

Address: 7035 Via Candrejo Carlsbad, CA 92009

Available 1st week of August 2019

Features:
*4 Bedrooms total, 3 upstairs and 1 downstairs.
*3 Baths
*3 Car Garage
*Fireplace in living room, formal dining room.
*Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher/Fridge included
*Washer/Dryer hookups in Laundry room.
*Close to Shopping, Schools, Freeways, and the Beach.

If you are interested in this property, Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com

4 BED 3 Full BA home in Alga Hills in La Costa Carlsbad. On Cul De Sac/single loaded street, lrg 7950 sq ft lot, views off rear. formal entry, winding staircase, soaring ceilings. The gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters, a center island, stainless appliances, and an informal eating area. ONE BED/BATH DOWNSTAIRS. Master bedroom has upgraded bathroom with Jado rainshower, soaking tub for two and marble floor and countertops. AC. 3 CAR GARAGE. Walking distance to two community pools and kids' playgrounds. Minutes away from school, parks, grocery stores, Carlsbad library, The Forum, Four Seasons, La Costa Resort, Legoland, Carlsbad outlets, restaurants, shops and movie theater., Also close to the beach, golfing and I-5 for commuting, Private backyard w/patio and landscaping, Refrigerator & Gardener Included, San Marcos Schools. NO Pets or smoking!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4995824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7035 Via Candrejo have any available units?
7035 Via Candrejo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7035 Via Candrejo have?
Some of 7035 Via Candrejo's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7035 Via Candrejo currently offering any rent specials?
7035 Via Candrejo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7035 Via Candrejo pet-friendly?
No, 7035 Via Candrejo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 7035 Via Candrejo offer parking?
Yes, 7035 Via Candrejo offers parking.
Does 7035 Via Candrejo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7035 Via Candrejo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7035 Via Candrejo have a pool?
Yes, 7035 Via Candrejo has a pool.
Does 7035 Via Candrejo have accessible units?
No, 7035 Via Candrejo does not have accessible units.
Does 7035 Via Candrejo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7035 Via Candrejo has units with dishwashers.
