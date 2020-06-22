7028 Fern Pl

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Beautiful Carlsbad Home! Tastefully Updated! - Beautiful Carlsbad home that has been tastefully updated! This home boasts 3 bedrooms (master on opposite end of home), 2 bathrooms, kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, nice-sized living room, dining room, and fabulous fully-fenced yard- perfect for entertaining! Washer/dryer hookups are located in garage. Wonderful Carlsbad neighborhood in a sought-after school district. Close to shopping, fabulous restaurants, the library, movie theatre, and so much more...welcome home!

**Please note - Pictures are from previous listing. Pets okay upon approval with additional deposit.



(RLNE4706025)