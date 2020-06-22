All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 7028 Fern Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
7028 Fern Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:43 AM

7028 Fern Pl

7028 Fern Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7028 Fern Place, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful Carlsbad Home! Tastefully Updated! - Beautiful Carlsbad home that has been tastefully updated! This home boasts 3 bedrooms (master on opposite end of home), 2 bathrooms, kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, nice-sized living room, dining room, and fabulous fully-fenced yard- perfect for entertaining! Washer/dryer hookups are located in garage. Wonderful Carlsbad neighborhood in a sought-after school district. Close to shopping, fabulous restaurants, the library, movie theatre, and so much more...welcome home!
**Please note - Pictures are from previous listing. Pets okay upon approval with additional deposit.

(RLNE4706025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7028 Fern Pl have any available units?
7028 Fern Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7028 Fern Pl have?
Some of 7028 Fern Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7028 Fern Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7028 Fern Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7028 Fern Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 7028 Fern Pl is pet friendly.
Does 7028 Fern Pl offer parking?
Yes, 7028 Fern Pl offers parking.
Does 7028 Fern Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7028 Fern Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7028 Fern Pl have a pool?
No, 7028 Fern Pl does not have a pool.
Does 7028 Fern Pl have accessible units?
No, 7028 Fern Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7028 Fern Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 7028 Fern Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College