7009 Goldenrod Way

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

2 Bd/2.5 Two Story Town-home with Upgrades! - Gated community of Seaport Villas on the border of La Costa. Two level Town-home offers over 1,400 sq ft, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage with laundry area and W/D provided, newly upgraded flooring on first level, kitchen remodeled with new lighting, stainless steel appliances, spacious pantry, vanities and fixtures in full baths are new, light fixtures upgraded, paint is new. Back patio is brick with raised deck, fireplace in living room, built in storage areas in livingroom, diningroom, and upstairs hallway. Each bedroom is large with wall to wall closets and their on bathrooms and balconies. Great location close to shopping, dining, entertainment, golf courses, Legoland, and minutes to freeway access and beach! Community has green grass areas, tennis court, and basketball hoop.



Small pets and no aggressive breeds will be considered on a case by case basis with increase to the deposit and pet screening profile. Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Fridge/washer/dryer included. Community Trash Bins, All other utilities are tenant responsibility. Landscaping for front yard HOA maintains, back yard is Tenant responsibility (one time clean up will be done prior to move in of backyard). 1 year lease. Applications are done online at www.mclainproperties.com, available long term rentals, find the address and follow instructions to apply. Showings are done virtually, in person showings done with serious applicants only, and will be refunded if not processed.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due ($5) will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



McLain Properties

CalDRE#01970594



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



(RLNE3055574)