Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities furnished walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

7001 Via Coello Available 08/01/19 Stunning 5br/3ba in Carlsbad within the Alga Hills community! Available Furnished or Unfurnished! - Make yourself at home in this majestic 5br/3ba home in Carlsbad. Lots of natural light give this home a warm feel. Spend time in the lush backyard, perfect for a summer BBQ!



This home features an upgraded kitchen with beautiful appliances! Large master bedroom with peek-a-boo lagoon and ocean views! Separate tub & shower & walkin closet. Full bedroom & bathroom downstairs. End of Cul-De-Sac with long driveway for extra parking. Family community with pool, kiddie pool & spa.



Minutes from the 5 freeway, great shopping and the beach!



Pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit.



*Home can be rented furnished or unfurnished, please contact for more details. Available for move-in August 1 or possibly sooner. $4,000 a month furnished.



Please contact:

Pacific Property Management

760-518-5664



(RLNE4912990)