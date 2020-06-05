All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

7001 Via Coello

7001 via Coello · No Longer Available
Location

7001 via Coello, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
7001 Via Coello Available 08/01/19 Stunning 5br/3ba in Carlsbad within the Alga Hills community! Available Furnished or Unfurnished! - Make yourself at home in this majestic 5br/3ba home in Carlsbad. Lots of natural light give this home a warm feel. Spend time in the lush backyard, perfect for a summer BBQ!

This home features an upgraded kitchen with beautiful appliances! Large master bedroom with peek-a-boo lagoon and ocean views! Separate tub & shower & walkin closet. Full bedroom & bathroom downstairs. End of Cul-De-Sac with long driveway for extra parking. Family community with pool, kiddie pool & spa.

Minutes from the 5 freeway, great shopping and the beach!

Pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit.

*Home can be rented furnished or unfurnished, please contact for more details. Available for move-in August 1 or possibly sooner. $4,000 a month furnished.

Please contact:
Pacific Property Management
760-518-5664

(RLNE4912990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7001 Via Coello have any available units?
7001 Via Coello doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7001 Via Coello have?
Some of 7001 Via Coello's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7001 Via Coello currently offering any rent specials?
7001 Via Coello is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7001 Via Coello pet-friendly?
Yes, 7001 Via Coello is pet friendly.
Does 7001 Via Coello offer parking?
Yes, 7001 Via Coello offers parking.
Does 7001 Via Coello have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7001 Via Coello does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7001 Via Coello have a pool?
Yes, 7001 Via Coello has a pool.
Does 7001 Via Coello have accessible units?
No, 7001 Via Coello does not have accessible units.
Does 7001 Via Coello have units with dishwashers?
No, 7001 Via Coello does not have units with dishwashers.
