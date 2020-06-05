Amenities
7001 Via Coello Available 08/01/19 Stunning 5br/3ba in Carlsbad within the Alga Hills community! Available Furnished or Unfurnished! - Make yourself at home in this majestic 5br/3ba home in Carlsbad. Lots of natural light give this home a warm feel. Spend time in the lush backyard, perfect for a summer BBQ!
This home features an upgraded kitchen with beautiful appliances! Large master bedroom with peek-a-boo lagoon and ocean views! Separate tub & shower & walkin closet. Full bedroom & bathroom downstairs. End of Cul-De-Sac with long driveway for extra parking. Family community with pool, kiddie pool & spa.
Minutes from the 5 freeway, great shopping and the beach!
Pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit.
*Home can be rented furnished or unfurnished, please contact for more details. Available for move-in August 1 or possibly sooner. $4,000 a month furnished.
Please contact:
Pacific Property Management
760-518-5664
(RLNE4912990)