6974 Sweetwater Available 05/05/20 Cute Home in Gated Water's End Community - AVAILABLE MAY 5TH! Nice home in great coastal location..... one of Carlsbad's most convenient and desirable locations -- Water's End. Private, gated community includes a gorgeous pool and spa, multiple park areas, tennis courts, large grass area, and a basketball sport court. THIS 4TH BEDROOM IS USED AS A LOFT CURRENTLY. It's a 3 bdrm home but with the loft it can be used as a 4 bdrm. Such a convenient location where walking to the beach, train station, restaurants, Ralph's.... all are 5 minutes total! Zoned for Pacific Rim Elementray and for Aviara Oaks Middle school. No carpet in the home. Custom built-ins throughout the home, granite, stainless steel, wood & tile flooring, plantation shutters. Butler's pantry/wine fridge. Built-in barbecue, fireplace, stone accent patio.



