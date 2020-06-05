All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 6974 Sweetwater.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6974 Sweetwater
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:23 PM

6974 Sweetwater

6974 Sweetwater Street · (760) 263-4735
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6974 Sweetwater Street, Carlsbad, CA 92011
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6974 Sweetwater · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
6974 Sweetwater Available 05/05/20 Cute Home in Gated Water's End Community - AVAILABLE MAY 5TH! Nice home in great coastal location..... one of Carlsbad's most convenient and desirable locations -- Water's End. Private, gated community includes a gorgeous pool and spa, multiple park areas, tennis courts, large grass area, and a basketball sport court. THIS 4TH BEDROOM IS USED AS A LOFT CURRENTLY. It's a 3 bdrm home but with the loft it can be used as a 4 bdrm. Such a convenient location where walking to the beach, train station, restaurants, Ralph's.... all are 5 minutes total! Zoned for Pacific Rim Elementray and for Aviara Oaks Middle school. No carpet in the home. Custom built-ins throughout the home, granite, stainless steel, wood & tile flooring, plantation shutters. Butler's pantry/wine fridge. Built-in barbecue, fireplace, stone accent patio.

(RLNE5743016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6974 Sweetwater have any available units?
6974 Sweetwater has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6974 Sweetwater have?
Some of 6974 Sweetwater's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6974 Sweetwater currently offering any rent specials?
6974 Sweetwater isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6974 Sweetwater pet-friendly?
Yes, 6974 Sweetwater is pet friendly.
Does 6974 Sweetwater offer parking?
No, 6974 Sweetwater does not offer parking.
Does 6974 Sweetwater have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6974 Sweetwater does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6974 Sweetwater have a pool?
Yes, 6974 Sweetwater has a pool.
Does 6974 Sweetwater have accessible units?
No, 6974 Sweetwater does not have accessible units.
Does 6974 Sweetwater have units with dishwashers?
No, 6974 Sweetwater does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6974 Sweetwater?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity