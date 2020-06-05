All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:08 AM

6921 Quail Place

6921 Quail Place · No Longer Available
Location

6921 Quail Place, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
e-payments
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
e-payments
garage
tennis court
Comfortable 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo on the bottom floor, tucked in among beautiful landscape. Kitchen features brand new appliances, and home has newly installed carpet and all new paint. Community pool. Just a short distance from Palomar Airport Road and El Camino Real. Shopping nearby! Pay your rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal.

THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SELF-SHOWING.

Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957

Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper and HOA.

If you are interested in buying or selling a home, let Palomar Property Services help!

Amenities: 1 Car Garage, Community Pool, Dishwasher, Tennis Court, Laundromat in Complex, Microwave, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6921 Quail Place have any available units?
6921 Quail Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6921 Quail Place have?
Some of 6921 Quail Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6921 Quail Place currently offering any rent specials?
6921 Quail Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6921 Quail Place pet-friendly?
No, 6921 Quail Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6921 Quail Place offer parking?
Yes, 6921 Quail Place offers parking.
Does 6921 Quail Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6921 Quail Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6921 Quail Place have a pool?
Yes, 6921 Quail Place has a pool.
Does 6921 Quail Place have accessible units?
No, 6921 Quail Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6921 Quail Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6921 Quail Place has units with dishwashers.

