6921 Quail Place

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool tennis court e-payments

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool e-payments garage tennis court

Comfortable 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo on the bottom floor, tucked in among beautiful landscape. Kitchen features brand new appliances, and home has newly installed carpet and all new paint. Community pool. Just a short distance from Palomar Airport Road and El Camino Real. Shopping nearby! Pay your rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal.



THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SELF-SHOWING.



Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957



Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper and HOA.



If you are interested in buying or selling a home, let Palomar Property Services help!



Amenities: 1 Car Garage, Community Pool, Dishwasher, Tennis Court, Laundromat in Complex, Microwave, Refrigerator