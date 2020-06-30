Amenities

6919 Quail Place Unit B Available 12/11/19 FULLY RENOVATED ~ Charming Downstairs Condo in Desirable Carlsbad! - This is a one bedroom, one bathroom condo in Carlsbad. This Condo features a wood burning fireplace, a community pool & spa, one car garage and open parking spaces. Enjoy your great outdoor space with two connected private fenced patios in front of the condo. Community Laundry facility is close to the unit. The bedroom offers lots of closet and storage space! Ceiling fans in both living room and the bedroom.



Utilities include water and trash, tenant to pay all other utilities, small dog or cat is OK. Appliances include stainless fridge, gas range, and dishwasher.



Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Please call Victoria at Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com



Ambassador Property Management

BRE# 02006674



(RLNE4341043)