All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 6919 Quail Place Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6919 Quail Place Unit B
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

6919 Quail Place Unit B

6919 Quail Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6919 Quail Place, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
6919 Quail Place Unit B Available 12/11/19 FULLY RENOVATED ~ Charming Downstairs Condo in Desirable Carlsbad! - This is a one bedroom, one bathroom condo in Carlsbad. This Condo features a wood burning fireplace, a community pool & spa, one car garage and open parking spaces. Enjoy your great outdoor space with two connected private fenced patios in front of the condo. Community Laundry facility is close to the unit. The bedroom offers lots of closet and storage space! Ceiling fans in both living room and the bedroom.

Utilities include water and trash, tenant to pay all other utilities, small dog or cat is OK. Appliances include stainless fridge, gas range, and dishwasher.

Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Please call Victoria at Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

(RLNE4341043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6919 Quail Place Unit B have any available units?
6919 Quail Place Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6919 Quail Place Unit B have?
Some of 6919 Quail Place Unit B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6919 Quail Place Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
6919 Quail Place Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6919 Quail Place Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 6919 Quail Place Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 6919 Quail Place Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 6919 Quail Place Unit B offers parking.
Does 6919 Quail Place Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6919 Quail Place Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6919 Quail Place Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 6919 Quail Place Unit B has a pool.
Does 6919 Quail Place Unit B have accessible units?
No, 6919 Quail Place Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 6919 Quail Place Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6919 Quail Place Unit B has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College