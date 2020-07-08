All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 6901 Quail Pl Unit H.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6901 Quail Pl Unit H
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

6901 Quail Pl Unit H

6901 Quail Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6901 Quail Place, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Lovely La Costa Condo! - Fabulous La Costa Condo in Carlsbad! This two bedroom unit condo is located in the West Bluff Hills community. Beautifully updated with open living room/kitchen, neutral paint throughout, modern updated kitchen perfect for entertaining! Home has been lovingly cared for and attention to detail with updates shows! There are also vaulted ceilings creating a bright and open environment, lots of storage, and a one car garage. Complex features a community pool and beautifully landscaped grounds. Owner pays for HOA monthly dues as well. Credit/background screening required, 1 year lease minimum. Please TEXT 760-583-2674 for faster response. KP Real Estate Investments Inc., DRE #01873446

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5742998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6901 Quail Pl Unit H have any available units?
6901 Quail Pl Unit H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6901 Quail Pl Unit H have?
Some of 6901 Quail Pl Unit H's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6901 Quail Pl Unit H currently offering any rent specials?
6901 Quail Pl Unit H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6901 Quail Pl Unit H pet-friendly?
No, 6901 Quail Pl Unit H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6901 Quail Pl Unit H offer parking?
Yes, 6901 Quail Pl Unit H offers parking.
Does 6901 Quail Pl Unit H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6901 Quail Pl Unit H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6901 Quail Pl Unit H have a pool?
Yes, 6901 Quail Pl Unit H has a pool.
Does 6901 Quail Pl Unit H have accessible units?
No, 6901 Quail Pl Unit H does not have accessible units.
Does 6901 Quail Pl Unit H have units with dishwashers?
No, 6901 Quail Pl Unit H does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College