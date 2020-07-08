6901 Quail Pl Unit H

Amenities

Lovely La Costa Condo! - Fabulous La Costa Condo in Carlsbad! This two bedroom unit condo is located in the West Bluff Hills community. Beautifully updated with open living room/kitchen, neutral paint throughout, modern updated kitchen perfect for entertaining! Home has been lovingly cared for and attention to detail with updates shows! There are also vaulted ceilings creating a bright and open environment, lots of storage, and a one car garage. Complex features a community pool and beautifully landscaped grounds. Owner pays for HOA monthly dues as well. Credit/background screening required, 1 year lease minimum. Please TEXT 760-583-2674 for faster response. KP Real Estate Investments Inc., DRE #01873446



No Pets Allowed



