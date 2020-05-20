All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 6888 Batiquitos Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6888 Batiquitos Drive
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

6888 Batiquitos Drive

6888 Batiquitos Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Poinsetta
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6888 Batiquitos Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6888 Batiquitos Drive Available 06/01/19 3-bedroom Home in beautiful Carlsbad! - Beautiful Home! The open kitchen has stainless steel appliances, lovely granite countertops and plenty of natural light. Enjoy the artistic touches throughout with the detailed backsplashes, light fixtures and more! This three-bedroom, two and a half bath property also comes with a 2 car garage with available laundry hookups! Lovely gas fireplace, outdoor patio and upper balcony to enjoy the fresh air. Pets 25lbs or less considered! Common area features include a community pool, park, and outdoor enjoyment areas. Don't miss out, it won't last long!

1 year lease.
Pets considered, 25lbs limit with HOA.
Tenants pay all utilities.
Call 619-866-3404 to inquire!

(RLNE4841236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6888 Batiquitos Drive have any available units?
6888 Batiquitos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6888 Batiquitos Drive have?
Some of 6888 Batiquitos Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6888 Batiquitos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6888 Batiquitos Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6888 Batiquitos Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6888 Batiquitos Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6888 Batiquitos Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6888 Batiquitos Drive offers parking.
Does 6888 Batiquitos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6888 Batiquitos Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6888 Batiquitos Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6888 Batiquitos Drive has a pool.
Does 6888 Batiquitos Drive have accessible units?
No, 6888 Batiquitos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6888 Batiquitos Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6888 Batiquitos Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College