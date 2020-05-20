Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6888 Batiquitos Drive Available 06/01/19 3-bedroom Home in beautiful Carlsbad! - Beautiful Home! The open kitchen has stainless steel appliances, lovely granite countertops and plenty of natural light. Enjoy the artistic touches throughout with the detailed backsplashes, light fixtures and more! This three-bedroom, two and a half bath property also comes with a 2 car garage with available laundry hookups! Lovely gas fireplace, outdoor patio and upper balcony to enjoy the fresh air. Pets 25lbs or less considered! Common area features include a community pool, park, and outdoor enjoyment areas. Don't miss out, it won't last long!



1 year lease.

Pets considered, 25lbs limit with HOA.

Tenants pay all utilities.

Call 619-866-3404 to inquire!



