All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 6822 Briarwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6822 Briarwood Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 8:11 PM

6822 Briarwood Drive

6822 Briarwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Poinsetta
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6822 Briarwood Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home in Carlsbad off Poinsettia! Fireplace in the living room. Master bedroom has a balcony and vaulted ceiling.Washer and dryer hook ups in the 2 car detached garage. Low maintenance patio has garage access. Community has a pool and spa. Close to Aviara Oaks schools. Many restaurants and shopping nearby. Easy access to Coast Highway and I-5. Sorry, no pets!

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,750, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,750, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6822 Briarwood Drive have any available units?
6822 Briarwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6822 Briarwood Drive have?
Some of 6822 Briarwood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6822 Briarwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6822 Briarwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6822 Briarwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6822 Briarwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6822 Briarwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6822 Briarwood Drive offers parking.
Does 6822 Briarwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6822 Briarwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6822 Briarwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6822 Briarwood Drive has a pool.
Does 6822 Briarwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6822 Briarwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6822 Briarwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6822 Briarwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College