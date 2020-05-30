6822 Briarwood Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home in Carlsbad off Poinsettia! Fireplace in the living room. Master bedroom has a balcony and vaulted ceiling.Washer and dryer hook ups in the 2 car detached garage. Low maintenance patio has garage access. Community has a pool and spa. Close to Aviara Oaks schools. Many restaurants and shopping nearby. Easy access to Coast Highway and I-5. Sorry, no pets!



$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)



For more information contact:

Spangler Realty

3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101

Carlsbad, Ca. 92008

www.spanglerrealty.com

(760)434-7353

DRE License#: 01222003



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,750, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,750, Available Now

