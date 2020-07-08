All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 6803 Corte Adalina.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6803 Corte Adalina
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

6803 Corte Adalina

6803 Corte Adalina · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6803 Corte Adalina, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
6803 Corte Adalina Available 07/01/20 Amazing Home with Private Pool and Spa! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Enjoy total privacy in your very own Oasis. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located on a lovely cul-de-sac in the Meadow Creek community. The lush landscape, private pool, hot tub, outdoor fireplace, built-in outdoor kitchen and patio area is perfect for entertaining or for you to take a relaxing day in the sunshine. Another plus is that the pool service, gardener and pest control are included. That is only the outside. You might ask, what about the inside? The interior has just as much to offer. This home is completely equipped with spacious living, soaring ceiling, gourmet kitchen, modern upgrades, unique finishes, and electric car charging station are surely features you will appreciate. The home also has solar so you can expect to save on your electric bill. Just 10 minutes away to shopping and dining. The beach and downtown Carlsbad is a 15 minute drive from this home. The community amenities include lap pool, club house and tot lots. If this sounds like the home for you, please call us today!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $14,875.

PETS:
No Cats, Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Carpet
Electric Car Charging Station
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Microwave
Double Oven
Cooktop
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Garbage Disposal
Dishwasher
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Fire Place
Gas Fireplace
Vaulted Ceilings
Formal dining room
Eat in kitchen
Dining Area
Living Room
Family Room
Downstairs Bedroom
2 Story
Tile Flooring
Laundry Room (Ground Floor)
2 Car Garage
Private Spa
Private Pool & Spa
Community Spa
Private Pool
Pool Service
Community Pool
Gardener included
Home Owners Assoc.
Drapes
Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: La Costa Heights Elementary
Middle School: San Elijo Middle School
High School: San Marcos High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/6803-Corte-Adalina--Carlsbad-CA-92009-2042/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5767791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6803 Corte Adalina have any available units?
6803 Corte Adalina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6803 Corte Adalina have?
Some of 6803 Corte Adalina's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6803 Corte Adalina currently offering any rent specials?
6803 Corte Adalina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6803 Corte Adalina pet-friendly?
Yes, 6803 Corte Adalina is pet friendly.
Does 6803 Corte Adalina offer parking?
Yes, 6803 Corte Adalina offers parking.
Does 6803 Corte Adalina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6803 Corte Adalina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6803 Corte Adalina have a pool?
Yes, 6803 Corte Adalina has a pool.
Does 6803 Corte Adalina have accessible units?
No, 6803 Corte Adalina does not have accessible units.
Does 6803 Corte Adalina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6803 Corte Adalina has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coast Village Apartment Homes
935 Laguna Drive
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elán Cypress Cove
355 Pine Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Sandcastle Shores
315 Walnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College