Amenities
6803 Corte Adalina Available 07/01/20 Amazing Home with Private Pool and Spa! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Enjoy total privacy in your very own Oasis. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located on a lovely cul-de-sac in the Meadow Creek community. The lush landscape, private pool, hot tub, outdoor fireplace, built-in outdoor kitchen and patio area is perfect for entertaining or for you to take a relaxing day in the sunshine. Another plus is that the pool service, gardener and pest control are included. That is only the outside. You might ask, what about the inside? The interior has just as much to offer. This home is completely equipped with spacious living, soaring ceiling, gourmet kitchen, modern upgrades, unique finishes, and electric car charging station are surely features you will appreciate. The home also has solar so you can expect to save on your electric bill. Just 10 minutes away to shopping and dining. The beach and downtown Carlsbad is a 15 minute drive from this home. The community amenities include lap pool, club house and tot lots. If this sounds like the home for you, please call us today!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $14,875.
PETS:
No Cats, Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Carpet
Electric Car Charging Station
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Microwave
Double Oven
Cooktop
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Garbage Disposal
Dishwasher
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Fire Place
Gas Fireplace
Vaulted Ceilings
Formal dining room
Eat in kitchen
Dining Area
Living Room
Family Room
Downstairs Bedroom
2 Story
Tile Flooring
Laundry Room (Ground Floor)
2 Car Garage
Private Spa
Private Pool & Spa
Community Spa
Private Pool
Pool Service
Community Pool
Gardener included
Home Owners Assoc.
Drapes
Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: La Costa Heights Elementary
Middle School: San Elijo Middle School
High School: San Marcos High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/6803-Corte-Adalina--Carlsbad-CA-92009-2042/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5767791)