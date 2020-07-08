Amenities

6803 Corte Adalina Available 07/01/20 Amazing Home with Private Pool and Spa! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Enjoy total privacy in your very own Oasis. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located on a lovely cul-de-sac in the Meadow Creek community. The lush landscape, private pool, hot tub, outdoor fireplace, built-in outdoor kitchen and patio area is perfect for entertaining or for you to take a relaxing day in the sunshine. Another plus is that the pool service, gardener and pest control are included. That is only the outside. You might ask, what about the inside? The interior has just as much to offer. This home is completely equipped with spacious living, soaring ceiling, gourmet kitchen, modern upgrades, unique finishes, and electric car charging station are surely features you will appreciate. The home also has solar so you can expect to save on your electric bill. Just 10 minutes away to shopping and dining. The beach and downtown Carlsbad is a 15 minute drive from this home. The community amenities include lap pool, club house and tot lots. If this sounds like the home for you, please call us today!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $14,875.



PETS:

No Cats, Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Carpet

Electric Car Charging Station

Air Conditioning

Non-Smoking Property

Microwave

Double Oven

Cooktop

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Garbage Disposal

Dishwasher

Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)

Fire Place

Gas Fireplace

Vaulted Ceilings

Formal dining room

Eat in kitchen

Dining Area

Living Room

Family Room

Downstairs Bedroom

2 Story

Tile Flooring

Laundry Room (Ground Floor)

2 Car Garage

Private Spa

Private Pool & Spa

Community Spa

Private Pool

Pool Service

Community Pool

Gardener included

Home Owners Assoc.

Drapes

Faux Wood Blinds

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: La Costa Heights Elementary

Middle School: San Elijo Middle School

High School: San Marcos High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/6803-Corte-Adalina--Carlsbad-CA-92009-2042/



(RLNE5767791)