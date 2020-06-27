6785 Frenata Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Aviara home in gated community of Cristalla with Views! - Views! views! views! Desirable Aviara Carlsbad Home in gated community on private end street. Vault ceilings, Large open kitchen, oversized master bedroom with a office suite and cozy fireplace or enjoy a little R&R on your private deck. Has a 2nd upstairs suite with own bathroom. Close to beach, easy access to I-5 fwy, parks, Aviara Golf Resort, shopping, elementary and middle schools. Landlord will furnish Fridge OR washer/dryer (choice of 1), for qualified tenant!



(RLNE5080318)