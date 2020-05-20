All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 6690 Cabela Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6690 Cabela Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

6690 Cabela Place

6690 Cabela Place · (858) 357-5135
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Poinsetta
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6690 Cabela Place, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6690 Cabela Place · Avail. now

$4,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
extra storage
internet access
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Exquisite Living in Carlsbad - Breathtaking views from this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located on a private cul-de-sac. Lush landscaping, stone entry and arched doors throughout this beautiful home. The kitchen boasts a large granite island with extra storage and all stainless steel appliances. Rich granite countertops with warm wood cabinetry sets a beautiful, entertaining ambiance. Lush lighting throughout is also a favorite to please. Formal living room, formal dining room, extra office nooks, over-sized master bedroom with a private balcony and a warm luscious master bathroom. Must see this lovely home to appreciate. It's simply delicious!
Tenant pays gas, electric, water, trash, cable/internet.

For more info... call/text Ryan @ 858-357-5135, Ryan@chasepacific.com.

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.

Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA BRE #00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

(RLNE3749446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6690 Cabela Place have any available units?
6690 Cabela Place has a unit available for $4,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6690 Cabela Place have?
Some of 6690 Cabela Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6690 Cabela Place currently offering any rent specials?
6690 Cabela Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6690 Cabela Place pet-friendly?
No, 6690 Cabela Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6690 Cabela Place offer parking?
No, 6690 Cabela Place does not offer parking.
Does 6690 Cabela Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6690 Cabela Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6690 Cabela Place have a pool?
No, 6690 Cabela Place does not have a pool.
Does 6690 Cabela Place have accessible units?
No, 6690 Cabela Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6690 Cabela Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6690 Cabela Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6690 Cabela Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity