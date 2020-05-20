6690 Cabela Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Exquisite Living in Carlsbad - Breathtaking views from this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located on a private cul-de-sac. Lush landscaping, stone entry and arched doors throughout this beautiful home. The kitchen boasts a large granite island with extra storage and all stainless steel appliances. Rich granite countertops with warm wood cabinetry sets a beautiful, entertaining ambiance. Lush lighting throughout is also a favorite to please. Formal living room, formal dining room, extra office nooks, over-sized master bedroom with a private balcony and a warm luscious master bathroom. Must see this lovely home to appreciate. It's simply delicious!

Tenant pays gas, electric, water, trash, cable/internet.



For more info... call/text Ryan @ 858-357-5135, Ryan@chasepacific.com.



All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.



Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.



Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.

CA BRE #00576911



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.



