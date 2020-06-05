6505 Friendly Pl.

Amenities
Carlsbad Beach Cottage in Solamar Community - Quiet and gated beautiful beach cottage across the street from Carlsbad Beaches!
1-3 month rental available for 1-2 adults. 1 adult must be 55 yr.
Pool & jacuzzi, new pickle-ball court.
Furnished, 1 King bed/extra room, 2 full baths, gourmet kitchen, skylights, private deck for outside living/ wifi & cable FREE of charge/ 81 salt water community pool.
Linens and towels provides/cookware/washer/dryer/ dishwasher/microwave/ceiling fans/air conditioner.
Close to major transportation hub,
Shopping and restaurants. Easy, comfortable living near the beach.
Sorry NO animals. No smoking !
Call or text Sonia Kerrigan, for further questions 760-828-5232
CA BRE Agent #1923545
Write me at promisevacations@promisepm.com
Please, Do NOT apply online before to speak with the RE Agent.
Professional Property Management provided by Promise Property Management
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4804767)