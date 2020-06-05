All apartments in Carlsbad
6505 Friendly Pl.
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

6505 Friendly Pl.

6505 Friendly Place · No Longer Available
Location

6505 Friendly Place, Carlsbad, CA 92011
South Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Carlsbad Beach Cottage in Solamar Community - Quiet and gated beautiful beach cottage across the street from Carlsbad Beaches!

1-3 month rental available for 1-2 adults. 1 adult must be 55 yr.

Pool & jacuzzi, new pickle-ball court.

Furnished, 1 King bed/extra room, 2 full baths, gourmet kitchen, skylights, private deck for outside living/ wifi & cable FREE of charge/ 81 salt water community pool.

Linens and towels provides/cookware/washer/dryer/ dishwasher/microwave/ceiling fans/air conditioner.
Close to major transportation hub,

Shopping and restaurants. Easy, comfortable living near the beach.

Sorry NO animals. No smoking !

Call or text Sonia Kerrigan, for further questions 760-828-5232
CA BRE Agent #1923545

Write me at promisevacations@promisepm.com

Please, Do NOT apply online before to speak with the RE Agent.

Professional Property Management provided by Promise Property Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4804767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6505 Friendly Pl. have any available units?
6505 Friendly Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6505 Friendly Pl. have?
Some of 6505 Friendly Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6505 Friendly Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
6505 Friendly Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6505 Friendly Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 6505 Friendly Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6505 Friendly Pl. offer parking?
No, 6505 Friendly Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 6505 Friendly Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6505 Friendly Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6505 Friendly Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 6505 Friendly Pl. has a pool.
Does 6505 Friendly Pl. have accessible units?
No, 6505 Friendly Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 6505 Friendly Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6505 Friendly Pl. has units with dishwashers.
