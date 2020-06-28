6473 Terraza Portico

Amenities

Beautiful Carlsbad Rancho Carrillo Town Home For Lease - Beautiful townhome in gate community of Terraza Portico in Rancho Carrillo, 2 master suites with an optional bedroom/office, all appliances, central AC, newly painted and renovated and new flooring, attached 2 car garage, great gated complex with pool and spa and kids tot lot, very nicely laid out complex, one big level circle road inside gate, close to La Costa, Shopping, Rancho Carrillo Park, El Norte Park, South Carlsbad State Beaches, La Costa Spa and Resort, Park Hyatt Resort, Available now, Contact Agent Patrick Boyle 760-295-2900



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5104052)