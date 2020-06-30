All apartments in Carlsbad
6418 Kinglet Way

6418 Kinglet Way · No Longer Available
Location

6418 Kinglet Way, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
6418 Kinglet Way Available 06/01/20 Great 4 bdrm, 2.5 bath townhome - Great 4 bdrm, 2.5 bath townhome, with 2 car attached garage. Nice large family room, kitchen combo area with fireplace, ceiling fan and large patio . Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and granite countertops. Downstairs has tile floors for easy maintenance. Inside laundry room. Bedrooms upstairs with carpet, and bonus nook in hall can be used for office space etc. Master has ceiling fan and walk in closet with plenty of storage shelving. Garage has plenty of storage cabinets as well.
Gated Community and very nice community pool area with barbeque and entertaining areas. Green belts and large Public park with private entrance fully appointed with play equipment and sport courts and fields. Please contact us at 760-744-6000 to answer any questions you may have and to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5693367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6418 Kinglet Way have any available units?
6418 Kinglet Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6418 Kinglet Way have?
Some of 6418 Kinglet Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6418 Kinglet Way currently offering any rent specials?
6418 Kinglet Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6418 Kinglet Way pet-friendly?
No, 6418 Kinglet Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6418 Kinglet Way offer parking?
Yes, 6418 Kinglet Way offers parking.
Does 6418 Kinglet Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6418 Kinglet Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6418 Kinglet Way have a pool?
Yes, 6418 Kinglet Way has a pool.
Does 6418 Kinglet Way have accessible units?
No, 6418 Kinglet Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6418 Kinglet Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6418 Kinglet Way does not have units with dishwashers.

