6418 Kinglet Way Available 06/01/20 Great 4 bdrm, 2.5 bath townhome - Great 4 bdrm, 2.5 bath townhome, with 2 car attached garage. Nice large family room, kitchen combo area with fireplace, ceiling fan and large patio . Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and granite countertops. Downstairs has tile floors for easy maintenance. Inside laundry room. Bedrooms upstairs with carpet, and bonus nook in hall can be used for office space etc. Master has ceiling fan and walk in closet with plenty of storage shelving. Garage has plenty of storage cabinets as well.

Gated Community and very nice community pool area with barbeque and entertaining areas. Green belts and large Public park with private entrance fully appointed with play equipment and sport courts and fields. Please contact us at 760-744-6000 to answer any questions you may have and to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE5693367)