Carlsbad, CA
6356 Huntington Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

6356 Huntington Drive

6356 Huntington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6356 Huntington Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Bressi Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
6356 Huntington Drive Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home in Bressi Ranch! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This gorgeous 4 bedroom home is located on a quiet, private lot in the beautiful Bressi Ranch community! The heart of Bressi Ranch is the Village Club private facility for residents, with a swimming pool, meeting room with kitchen, spa, showers, barbecue area, picnic tables, outdoor fireplace, and a walk-in wading pool. This is a wonderful place to gather with friends and entertain. Easy access to parks, schools, recreational areas, hiking trails, restaurants, Bressi Ranch Village Center, and just a few miles to the beach!
This gorgeous home is waiting for you. The main floor features a formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room, and half bath. The kitchen boasts a large island, huge walk-in pantry and opens up to the family room with fireplace and large back yard. The main level also features 1 bedroom with an attached full bath and french doors opening up to the front patio.

The staircase flows up to the expansive upper level with a huge loft, laundry room, full bath, built-in desk, and 3 additional bedrooms. One bedroom opens up to a lovely balcony and another has its own full bath attached. On the opposite side of the upper level is an over-sized master bedroom retreat with the largest en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet you can imagine! The home also has air conditioning, ceiling fans throughout, 3 car garage (2 tandem spaces), and a large private fenced yard with a gas fire pit.

Going home has never been so relaxing! Don't miss out on this spectacular home schedule your showing today

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $11,875.

PETS:
Single Pet Only, No Cats, Dog Under 40 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Microwave
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Garbage Disposal
Stove
Fire Place
Eat in kitchen
Balcony
Living Room
Family Room
Downstairs Bedroom
2 Story
Patio
Formal dining room
Tile Flooring
Laminate Flooring
Laundry Room (Upstairs)
Gas Laundry
Laundry Hook-ups
3 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Gardener included
Home Owners Assoc.
Plantation Shutters
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Poinsettia Elementary
Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School
High School: Sage Creek High
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/6356-Huntington-Dr-Carlsbad-CA-92009-1759/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3775567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6356 Huntington Drive have any available units?
6356 Huntington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6356 Huntington Drive have?
Some of 6356 Huntington Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6356 Huntington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6356 Huntington Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6356 Huntington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6356 Huntington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6356 Huntington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6356 Huntington Drive does offer parking.
Does 6356 Huntington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6356 Huntington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6356 Huntington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6356 Huntington Drive has a pool.
Does 6356 Huntington Drive have accessible units?
No, 6356 Huntington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6356 Huntington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6356 Huntington Drive has units with dishwashers.
