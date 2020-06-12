Amenities
6356 Huntington Drive Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home in Bressi Ranch! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This gorgeous 4 bedroom home is located on a quiet, private lot in the beautiful Bressi Ranch community! The heart of Bressi Ranch is the Village Club private facility for residents, with a swimming pool, meeting room with kitchen, spa, showers, barbecue area, picnic tables, outdoor fireplace, and a walk-in wading pool. This is a wonderful place to gather with friends and entertain. Easy access to parks, schools, recreational areas, hiking trails, restaurants, Bressi Ranch Village Center, and just a few miles to the beach!
This gorgeous home is waiting for you. The main floor features a formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room, and half bath. The kitchen boasts a large island, huge walk-in pantry and opens up to the family room with fireplace and large back yard. The main level also features 1 bedroom with an attached full bath and french doors opening up to the front patio.
The staircase flows up to the expansive upper level with a huge loft, laundry room, full bath, built-in desk, and 3 additional bedrooms. One bedroom opens up to a lovely balcony and another has its own full bath attached. On the opposite side of the upper level is an over-sized master bedroom retreat with the largest en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet you can imagine! The home also has air conditioning, ceiling fans throughout, 3 car garage (2 tandem spaces), and a large private fenced yard with a gas fire pit.
Going home has never been so relaxing! Don't miss out on this spectacular home schedule your showing today
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $11,875.
PETS:
Single Pet Only, No Cats, Dog Under 40 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Microwave
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Garbage Disposal
Stove
Fire Place
Eat in kitchen
Balcony
Living Room
Family Room
Downstairs Bedroom
2 Story
Patio
Formal dining room
Tile Flooring
Laminate Flooring
Laundry Room (Upstairs)
Gas Laundry
Laundry Hook-ups
3 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Gardener included
Home Owners Assoc.
Plantation Shutters
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Poinsettia Elementary
Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School
High School: Sage Creek High
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
