6356 Huntington Drive Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home in Bressi Ranch! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

This gorgeous 4 bedroom home is located on a quiet, private lot in the beautiful Bressi Ranch community! The heart of Bressi Ranch is the Village Club private facility for residents, with a swimming pool, meeting room with kitchen, spa, showers, barbecue area, picnic tables, outdoor fireplace, and a walk-in wading pool. This is a wonderful place to gather with friends and entertain. Easy access to parks, schools, recreational areas, hiking trails, restaurants, Bressi Ranch Village Center, and just a few miles to the beach!

This gorgeous home is waiting for you. The main floor features a formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room, and half bath. The kitchen boasts a large island, huge walk-in pantry and opens up to the family room with fireplace and large back yard. The main level also features 1 bedroom with an attached full bath and french doors opening up to the front patio.



The staircase flows up to the expansive upper level with a huge loft, laundry room, full bath, built-in desk, and 3 additional bedrooms. One bedroom opens up to a lovely balcony and another has its own full bath attached. On the opposite side of the upper level is an over-sized master bedroom retreat with the largest en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet you can imagine! The home also has air conditioning, ceiling fans throughout, 3 car garage (2 tandem spaces), and a large private fenced yard with a gas fire pit.



Going home has never been so relaxing! Don't miss out on this spectacular home schedule your showing today



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $11,875.



PETS:

Single Pet Only, No Cats, Dog Under 40 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Non-Smoking Property

Microwave

Dishwasher

Refrigerator

Garbage Disposal

Stove

Fire Place

Eat in kitchen

Balcony

Living Room

Family Room

Downstairs Bedroom

2 Story

Patio

Formal dining room

Tile Flooring

Laminate Flooring

Laundry Room (Upstairs)

Gas Laundry

Laundry Hook-ups

3 Car Garage

Community Pool

Community Spa

Gardener included

Home Owners Assoc.

Plantation Shutters

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Poinsettia Elementary

Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School

High School: Sage Creek High

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/6356-Huntington-Dr-Carlsbad-CA-92009-1759/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3775567)