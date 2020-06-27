All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:08 AM

6333 Greenhaven Dr

6333 Greenhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6333 Greenhaven Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Bressi Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
guest suite
Fully furnished private guest suite with mini kitchenette, including mini refrigerator, microwave, toaster oven, hot plate and coffee maker. This is a private room, bathroom, small kitchenette area and private entrance. We are in the lovely community of Bressi Ranch, walking distance to restaurants, shopping and Palomar Airport. 40" Smart TV features access to Netflix, Hulu, and more. no cable. Includes utilities. Ideal for 1 person. Contact Wendy Wiegand 760-579-9979 wendy@wendywiegand.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6333 Greenhaven Dr have any available units?
6333 Greenhaven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6333 Greenhaven Dr have?
Some of 6333 Greenhaven Dr's amenities include pool, guest suite, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6333 Greenhaven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6333 Greenhaven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6333 Greenhaven Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6333 Greenhaven Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6333 Greenhaven Dr offer parking?
No, 6333 Greenhaven Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6333 Greenhaven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6333 Greenhaven Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6333 Greenhaven Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6333 Greenhaven Dr has a pool.
Does 6333 Greenhaven Dr have accessible units?
No, 6333 Greenhaven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6333 Greenhaven Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6333 Greenhaven Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
