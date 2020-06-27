6333 Greenhaven Dr

Amenities

Fully furnished private guest suite with mini kitchenette, including mini refrigerator, microwave, toaster oven, hot plate and coffee maker. This is a private room, bathroom, small kitchenette area and private entrance. We are in the lovely community of Bressi Ranch, walking distance to restaurants, shopping and Palomar Airport. 40" Smart TV features access to Netflix, Hulu, and more. no cable. Includes utilities. Ideal for 1 person. Contact Wendy Wiegand 760-579-9979 wendy@wendywiegand.com