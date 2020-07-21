All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated August 30 2019 at 8:57 AM

6300 Citracado Cir

6300 Citracado Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6300 Citracado Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho Carillo

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
This spacious 3Br 2.5Ba townhome near Rancho Carrollo Park is readily awaiting its next resident! Located in a wonderful community offering 2 pools, a spa and clubhouse, the unit is sure to impress! On the interior youll find laminate, tile and carpeted floors throughout. The updated kitchen comes with all appliances included (refrigerator, microwave, stove/oven and dishwasher) in addition to plenty of cabinet/counter space. Keep comfy year round with the central AC & heat. The master comes with a walk in closet, a standing shower, bathtub and dual sinks. Laundry will be a breeze with the full sized washer & drying in the unit. With such a great location in a peaceful community, this home wont stay vacant long give us a call to schedule a viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6300 Citracado Cir have any available units?
6300 Citracado Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6300 Citracado Cir have?
Some of 6300 Citracado Cir's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6300 Citracado Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6300 Citracado Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6300 Citracado Cir pet-friendly?
No, 6300 Citracado Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6300 Citracado Cir offer parking?
No, 6300 Citracado Cir does not offer parking.
Does 6300 Citracado Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6300 Citracado Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6300 Citracado Cir have a pool?
Yes, 6300 Citracado Cir has a pool.
Does 6300 Citracado Cir have accessible units?
No, 6300 Citracado Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6300 Citracado Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6300 Citracado Cir has units with dishwashers.
