6300 Citracado Cir

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub

This spacious 3Br 2.5Ba townhome near Rancho Carrollo Park is readily awaiting its next resident! Located in a wonderful community offering 2 pools, a spa and clubhouse, the unit is sure to impress! On the interior youll find laminate, tile and carpeted floors throughout. The updated kitchen comes with all appliances included (refrigerator, microwave, stove/oven and dishwasher) in addition to plenty of cabinet/counter space. Keep comfy year round with the central AC & heat. The master comes with a walk in closet, a standing shower, bathtub and dual sinks. Laundry will be a breeze with the full sized washer & drying in the unit. With such a great location in a peaceful community, this home wont stay vacant long give us a call to schedule a viewing today!