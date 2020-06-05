All apartments in Carlsbad
6211 Dartington Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6211 Dartington Way

6211 Dartington Way · No Longer Available
Location

6211 Dartington Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Bressi Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Beautiful home EZ walk to Bressi Village! Extra large driveway for additional parking. 4th bedroom is set up a office with built-ins...Plus a Media room/loft wired for your AV pleasure! Dimmers for perfect ambiance. Private courtyard with beautiful landscape leads to small lawn and garden shed. One bedroom and full bath downstairs. Granite and stainless kitchen opens to family room. Versatile floor plan! Great neighborhood! No smoke/pets preferred please. One year lease. Call Agent Dave Zeman 760-845-1998

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6211 Dartington Way have any available units?
6211 Dartington Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6211 Dartington Way have?
Some of 6211 Dartington Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6211 Dartington Way currently offering any rent specials?
6211 Dartington Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6211 Dartington Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6211 Dartington Way is pet friendly.
Does 6211 Dartington Way offer parking?
Yes, 6211 Dartington Way offers parking.
Does 6211 Dartington Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6211 Dartington Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6211 Dartington Way have a pool?
Yes, 6211 Dartington Way has a pool.
Does 6211 Dartington Way have accessible units?
No, 6211 Dartington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6211 Dartington Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6211 Dartington Way has units with dishwashers.
