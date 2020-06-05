6211 Dartington Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009 Bressi Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful home EZ walk to Bressi Village! Extra large driveway for additional parking. 4th bedroom is set up a office with built-ins...Plus a Media room/loft wired for your AV pleasure! Dimmers for perfect ambiance. Private courtyard with beautiful landscape leads to small lawn and garden shed. One bedroom and full bath downstairs. Granite and stainless kitchen opens to family room. Versatile floor plan! Great neighborhood! No smoke/pets preferred please. One year lease. Call Agent Dave Zeman 760-845-1998
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
