6211 Dartington Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Beautiful home EZ walk to Bressi Village! Extra large driveway for additional parking. 4th bedroom is set up a office with built-ins...Plus a Media room/loft wired for your AV pleasure! Dimmers for perfect ambiance. Private courtyard with beautiful landscape leads to small lawn and garden shed. One bedroom and full bath downstairs. Granite and stainless kitchen opens to family room. Versatile floor plan! Great neighborhood! No smoke/pets preferred please. One year lease. Call Agent Dave Zeman 760-845-1998