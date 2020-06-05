6168 Paseo Picado

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

Bright and spacious air conditioned end unit with 3 beds/2 baths & 2 private patios! This spacious home is situated in a park-like setting with a mountain view! Interior freshly painted & move in ready! Kitchen comes fully equipped with refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Spacious 2 car garage w/ plenty of storage. Located in desirable Rancho Carrillo w/ top ranked schools! Close to shopping & dining. The community features hiking/biking trails, swim center, clubhouse & parks.



DRE01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available 7/15/20



Contact us to schedule a showing.