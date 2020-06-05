All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

6168 Paseo Picado

6168 Paseo Picado · (619) 754-9884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6168 Paseo Picado, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho Carillo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Bright and spacious air conditioned end unit with 3 beds/2 baths & 2 private patios! This spacious home is situated in a park-like setting with a mountain view! Interior freshly painted & move in ready! Kitchen comes fully equipped with refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Spacious 2 car garage w/ plenty of storage. Located in desirable Rancho Carrillo w/ top ranked schools! Close to shopping & dining. The community features hiking/biking trails, swim center, clubhouse & parks.

DRE01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available 7/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6168 Paseo Picado have any available units?
6168 Paseo Picado has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6168 Paseo Picado have?
Some of 6168 Paseo Picado's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6168 Paseo Picado currently offering any rent specials?
6168 Paseo Picado isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6168 Paseo Picado pet-friendly?
Yes, 6168 Paseo Picado is pet friendly.
Does 6168 Paseo Picado offer parking?
Yes, 6168 Paseo Picado does offer parking.
Does 6168 Paseo Picado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6168 Paseo Picado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6168 Paseo Picado have a pool?
Yes, 6168 Paseo Picado has a pool.
Does 6168 Paseo Picado have accessible units?
No, 6168 Paseo Picado does not have accessible units.
Does 6168 Paseo Picado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6168 Paseo Picado has units with dishwashers.
