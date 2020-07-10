All apartments in Carlsbad
6168 Paseo Picado
Last updated May 1 2019 at 8:43 AM

6168 Paseo Picado

6168 Paseo Picador · No Longer Available
Location

6168 Paseo Picador, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho Carillo

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Description

Lovely Rancho Carillo Townhome Bright and spacious air conditioned end unit with 3 beds/2 baths & 2 private patios! This spacious home is situated in a park-like setting with a mountain view! Interior freshly painted & move in ready! Kitchen comes fully equipped with refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Spacious 2 car garage w/ plenty of storage. Located in desirable Rancho Carrillo w/ top ranked schools! Close to shopping & dining. The community features hiking/biking trails, swim center, clubhouse & parks. **Rent Special: $300 Off the First Month!**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6168 Paseo Picado have any available units?
6168 Paseo Picado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6168 Paseo Picado have?
Some of 6168 Paseo Picado's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6168 Paseo Picado currently offering any rent specials?
6168 Paseo Picado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6168 Paseo Picado pet-friendly?
No, 6168 Paseo Picado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6168 Paseo Picado offer parking?
Yes, 6168 Paseo Picado offers parking.
Does 6168 Paseo Picado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6168 Paseo Picado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6168 Paseo Picado have a pool?
Yes, 6168 Paseo Picado has a pool.
Does 6168 Paseo Picado have accessible units?
No, 6168 Paseo Picado does not have accessible units.
Does 6168 Paseo Picado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6168 Paseo Picado has units with dishwashers.
