6168 Paseo Picado

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Description



Lovely Rancho Carillo Townhome Bright and spacious air conditioned end unit with 3 beds/2 baths & 2 private patios! This spacious home is situated in a park-like setting with a mountain view! Interior freshly painted & move in ready! Kitchen comes fully equipped with refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Spacious 2 car garage w/ plenty of storage. Located in desirable Rancho Carrillo w/ top ranked schools! Close to shopping & dining. The community features hiking/biking trails, swim center, clubhouse & parks. **Rent Special: $300 Off the First Month!**