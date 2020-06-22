All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

616 Sand Shell Ave

616 Sand Shell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

616 Sand Shell Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92011
South Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
yoga
Carlsbad Furnished Rental Home - Walk to the Beach! - Receive 10% Off Your Stay! Valid for stays 4/15/20-12/31/20. FURNISHED RENTAL, LONG-TERM OR MONTH-TO-MONTH, CALL FOR AVAILABILITY.

Enjoy the beach and golf community lifestyle in this delightful rental home! This spacious and comfortable 2 story single family home sits on a cul-de-sac in the gated community of Waters End. This large and furnished home offers 2,519 square feet, 4 bedrooms / 4 bathrooms including an upstairs private master bedroom suite, well stocked kitchen, living room with fireplace and HDTV, comfortable furnishings and outdoor patio with fire pit. The upstairs area also includes an office nook and a bonus/media play room. Community features pool, BBQ and outdoor dining area, kiddie playground and walking trail access to beach. Services provided in the rent include: Cable TV & WiFi, gas & electric (monthly cap) and water (monthly cap). No smoking. No pets allowed.

Easy walk to the beach and close proximity to the Carlsbad train station, area restaurants, shopping, golf courses and San Diego theme park attractions.The community also offers many health and beauty spas, yoga and meditation centers, nearby world renowned golf courses (such as Torrey Pines, Aviara, and La Costa Resort and Spa) as well as some of the best cycling in all of San Diego County.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1880378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Sand Shell Ave have any available units?
616 Sand Shell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 Sand Shell Ave have?
Some of 616 Sand Shell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Sand Shell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
616 Sand Shell Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Sand Shell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 Sand Shell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 616 Sand Shell Ave offer parking?
No, 616 Sand Shell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 616 Sand Shell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 Sand Shell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Sand Shell Ave have a pool?
Yes, 616 Sand Shell Ave has a pool.
Does 616 Sand Shell Ave have accessible units?
No, 616 Sand Shell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Sand Shell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 Sand Shell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
