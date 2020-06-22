616 Sand Shell Ave

Amenities

Carlsbad Furnished Rental Home - Walk to the Beach! - Receive 10% Off Your Stay! Valid for stays 4/15/20-12/31/20. FURNISHED RENTAL, LONG-TERM OR MONTH-TO-MONTH, CALL FOR AVAILABILITY.



Enjoy the beach and golf community lifestyle in this delightful rental home! This spacious and comfortable 2 story single family home sits on a cul-de-sac in the gated community of Waters End. This large and furnished home offers 2,519 square feet, 4 bedrooms / 4 bathrooms including an upstairs private master bedroom suite, well stocked kitchen, living room with fireplace and HDTV, comfortable furnishings and outdoor patio with fire pit. The upstairs area also includes an office nook and a bonus/media play room. Community features pool, BBQ and outdoor dining area, kiddie playground and walking trail access to beach. Services provided in the rent include: Cable TV & WiFi, gas & electric (monthly cap) and water (monthly cap). No smoking. No pets allowed.



Easy walk to the beach and close proximity to the Carlsbad train station, area restaurants, shopping, golf courses and San Diego theme park attractions.The community also offers many health and beauty spas, yoga and meditation centers, nearby world renowned golf courses (such as Torrey Pines, Aviara, and La Costa Resort and Spa) as well as some of the best cycling in all of San Diego County.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.



FOR MORE INFORMATION:

North County Property Group

858-792-5797

leasing@ncpropertygroup.com

CA DRE #01922571

https://www.ncpropertygroup.com



