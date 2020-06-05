All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:48 AM

6069 Citracado Circle

6069 Citracado Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6069 Citracado Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho Carillo

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bright & Open 3-bedroom 2.5 bath Town-home - Bright and open 3-bedroom 2.5 bath Town-home with large courtyard entry. Quiet location in complex -overlooking lush landscaped common areas. Custom paint throughout the home. You will find beautiful tile and laminate/wood flooring throughout the entire home. No carpet! Large windows fill every corner of the home with natural light.
Private laundry room on second floor. 2 Car attached garage with direct access into kitchen. Master bed has hardwood flooring and ceiling fan. Master bath includes vanity with 2 sinks, independent large bath to relax in, and huge walk-in closet. Close to childrens play area, community pool and barbecue area. Nearby schools, grocery stores and coffee shops.

Professionally managed by WeLease. Schedule your showing at www.weleaseusa.com or call us at 619-866-3383

(RLNE5144670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6069 Citracado Circle have any available units?
6069 Citracado Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6069 Citracado Circle have?
Some of 6069 Citracado Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6069 Citracado Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6069 Citracado Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6069 Citracado Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6069 Citracado Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6069 Citracado Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6069 Citracado Circle offers parking.
Does 6069 Citracado Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6069 Citracado Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6069 Citracado Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6069 Citracado Circle has a pool.
Does 6069 Citracado Circle have accessible units?
No, 6069 Citracado Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6069 Citracado Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6069 Citracado Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
