6069 Citracado Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Bright & Open 3-bedroom 2.5 bath Town-home - Bright and open 3-bedroom 2.5 bath Town-home with large courtyard entry. Quiet location in complex -overlooking lush landscaped common areas. Custom paint throughout the home. You will find beautiful tile and laminate/wood flooring throughout the entire home. No carpet! Large windows fill every corner of the home with natural light.

Private laundry room on second floor. 2 Car attached garage with direct access into kitchen. Master bed has hardwood flooring and ceiling fan. Master bath includes vanity with 2 sinks, independent large bath to relax in, and huge walk-in closet. Close to childrens play area, community pool and barbecue area. Nearby schools, grocery stores and coffee shops.



Professionally managed by WeLease. Schedule your showing at www.weleaseusa.com or call us at 619-866-3383



(RLNE5144670)