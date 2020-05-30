Amenities
5571 Foxtail Loop Available 07/11/19 Gorgeous Home with a Bright Spacious Floor Plan! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Gorgeous home with a light bright spacious floor plan. The front door opens up to the formal dining room and living room. The large kitchen is equipped with newer appliances, ample counter/cabinet space as well as a breakfast nook looking out into your backyard!. The kitchen flows perfectly into a great family room with a beautiful marble fireplace. All 3 spacious bedrooms are located upstairs. The large Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a huge walk- in closet. Your 3-car attached finished garage provides tons of storage space. Don't forget about your large fenced in backyard with patio. Located off of El Camino Real and College. Close to Palomar Airport Road and Carlsbad Industrial Park.
REQUIRED INCOME: Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,750.
FEATURES:
Community Playground
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Refrigerator
Microwave
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Patio
Dining Area
2 Story
Family Room
Storage space
Eat in kitchen
Living Room
Upgraded Carpeting
Washer/ Dryer
Electric Laundry
Downstairs Laundry
Laundry Room (Ground Floor)
3 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Gardener included
Fenced yard
PETS:
No Cats
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
