5571 Foxtail Loop Available 07/11/19 Gorgeous Home with a Bright Spacious Floor Plan! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Gorgeous home with a light bright spacious floor plan. The front door opens up to the formal dining room and living room. The large kitchen is equipped with newer appliances, ample counter/cabinet space as well as a breakfast nook looking out into your backyard!. The kitchen flows perfectly into a great family room with a beautiful marble fireplace. All 3 spacious bedrooms are located upstairs. The large Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a huge walk- in closet. Your 3-car attached finished garage provides tons of storage space. Don't forget about your large fenced in backyard with patio. Located off of El Camino Real and College. Close to Palomar Airport Road and Carlsbad Industrial Park.



REQUIRED INCOME: Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,750.



FEATURES:

Community Playground

Non-Smoking Property

Stove

Refrigerator

Microwave

Dishwasher

Fire Place

Patio

Dining Area

2 Story

Family Room

Storage space

Eat in kitchen

Living Room

Upgraded Carpeting

Washer/ Dryer

Electric Laundry

Downstairs Laundry

Laundry Room (Ground Floor)

3 Car Garage

Home Owners Assoc.

Gardener included

Fenced yard



PETS:

No Cats

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



