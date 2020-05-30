All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 5571 Foxtail Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
5571 Foxtail Loop
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

5571 Foxtail Loop

5571 Foxtail Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5571 Foxtail Loop, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rancho Carlsbad

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5571 Foxtail Loop Available 07/11/19 Gorgeous Home with a Bright Spacious Floor Plan! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Gorgeous home with a light bright spacious floor plan. The front door opens up to the formal dining room and living room. The large kitchen is equipped with newer appliances, ample counter/cabinet space as well as a breakfast nook looking out into your backyard!. The kitchen flows perfectly into a great family room with a beautiful marble fireplace. All 3 spacious bedrooms are located upstairs. The large Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a huge walk- in closet. Your 3-car attached finished garage provides tons of storage space. Don't forget about your large fenced in backyard with patio. Located off of El Camino Real and College. Close to Palomar Airport Road and Carlsbad Industrial Park.

REQUIRED INCOME: Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,750.

FEATURES:
Community Playground
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Refrigerator
Microwave
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Patio
Dining Area
2 Story
Family Room
Storage space
Eat in kitchen
Living Room
Upgraded Carpeting
Washer/ Dryer
Electric Laundry
Downstairs Laundry
Laundry Room (Ground Floor)
3 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Gardener included
Fenced yard

PETS:
No Cats
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE3312393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5571 Foxtail Loop have any available units?
5571 Foxtail Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 5571 Foxtail Loop have?
Some of 5571 Foxtail Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5571 Foxtail Loop currently offering any rent specials?
5571 Foxtail Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5571 Foxtail Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 5571 Foxtail Loop is pet friendly.
Does 5571 Foxtail Loop offer parking?
Yes, 5571 Foxtail Loop offers parking.
Does 5571 Foxtail Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5571 Foxtail Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5571 Foxtail Loop have a pool?
No, 5571 Foxtail Loop does not have a pool.
Does 5571 Foxtail Loop have accessible units?
No, 5571 Foxtail Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 5571 Foxtail Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5571 Foxtail Loop has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College