5460 Los Robles Drive

Beautiful Terramar home, one block to the beach!



Beautifully maintained home in the rarely available Terramar area.



Approx. 2300SF on a single level with 3BR & 2BA.



Large well-appointed kitchen with modern appliances.



Large and bright family room that opens to the backyard and has a free-standing fireplace.



Formal dining area and living room. The living room has a large fireplace.



Full 2-car garage with lots of storage area.



Stunning mature tropical landscaping w/ Jacuzzi and pond.



The master bedroom opens up onto a backyard patio area.



All rooms have ceiling fans and home has central air and heat system.



Small pets are welcome with the owner's approval. Extra deposit may be required.



Non-Smoking home.



One year lease.



All Terramar homes have access to a private and gated beach area. Annual key fee required for private Terramar beach access. Gardener and Jacuzzi maintenance paid by the landlord. Tenant pays utilities. First and last months rent along with a security deposit is required. Excellent credit is a must.

