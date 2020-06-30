All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

5460 Los Robles Drive

5460 Los Robles Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5460 Los Robles Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008
South Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Available 11/15/19 Beautiful Terramar home, one block to the beach! - Property Id: 166668

Beautifully maintained home in the rarely available Terramar area.

Approx. 2300SF on a single level with 3BR & 2BA.

Large well-appointed kitchen with modern appliances.

Large and bright family room that opens to the backyard and has a free-standing fireplace.

Formal dining area and living room. The living room has a large fireplace.

Full 2-car garage with lots of storage area.

Stunning mature tropical landscaping w/ Jacuzzi and pond.

The master bedroom opens up onto a backyard patio area.

All rooms have ceiling fans and home has central air and heat system.

Small pets are welcome with the owner's approval. Extra deposit may be required.

Non-Smoking home.

One year lease.

All Terramar homes have access to a private and gated beach area. Annual key fee required for private Terramar beach access. Gardener and Jacuzzi maintenance paid by the landlord. Tenant pays utilities. First and last months rent along with a security deposit is required. Excellent credit is a must.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166668p
Property Id 166668

(RLNE5285943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5460 Los Robles Drive have any available units?
5460 Los Robles Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 5460 Los Robles Drive have?
Some of 5460 Los Robles Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5460 Los Robles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5460 Los Robles Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5460 Los Robles Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5460 Los Robles Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5460 Los Robles Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5460 Los Robles Drive offers parking.
Does 5460 Los Robles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5460 Los Robles Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5460 Los Robles Drive have a pool?
No, 5460 Los Robles Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5460 Los Robles Drive have accessible units?
No, 5460 Los Robles Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5460 Los Robles Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5460 Los Robles Drive has units with dishwashers.

