518 Chinquapin Av
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:35 AM

518 Chinquapin Av

518 Chinquapin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

518 Chinquapin Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92008
North Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
hot tub
Walk to the beach...Move-in ready home in sought after area of Carlsbad, west of the 5 freeway . This charmer features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, beautiful tile flooring, a cozy fireplace, washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Get ready to enjoy sunsets from your enclosed grassy front yard & relax in your private jacuzzi spa in your back patio area. You will have shared access to a huge park like backyard with fire pit, in ground trampoline, and treehouse swing structure. Tenant pays for utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

