518 Chinquapin Av

Walk to the beach...Move-in ready home in sought after area of Carlsbad, west of the 5 freeway . This charmer features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, beautiful tile flooring, a cozy fireplace, washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Get ready to enjoy sunsets from your enclosed grassy front yard & relax in your private jacuzzi spa in your back patio area. You will have shared access to a huge park like backyard with fire pit, in ground trampoline, and treehouse swing structure. Tenant pays for utilities