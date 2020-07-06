5101 Lynch Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely Family Home in Canterbury - Beautiful and private 4 Bed 2.5 Bath home in the desirable coastal community of Canterbury. Enjoy the upgraded kitchen with abundant storage overlooking the large family room. Along with light and bright bedrooms, you will love the peaceful view of the hillside preserve. Sitting on a large corner lot on a quiet cul-de-sac street, its an entertainers dream. At just 2 miles to the beach this home is close to award winning schools, freeway access, Legoland, the outlets, the village and so more. *Minimum 18 month lease.



