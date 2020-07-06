All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 4815 Flying Cloud Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
4815 Flying Cloud Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 PM

4815 Flying Cloud Way

4815 Flying Cloud Way · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2024425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4815 Flying Cloud Way, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Hedionda Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Great location in the Laguna Del Mar community overlooking the lagoon. Two master bedrooms! Newer kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Beautiful tile flooring and custom neutral gray paint throughout. Brand new light fixtures and recessed lighting. Living room has vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, and two sets of slider doors to the patio. First master bedroom has plenty of closet space, vaulted ceilings, and slider doors to the patio. Second master bedroom has mirror sliding closet doors. Both bathrooms fully remodeled Community has a pool, spa, clubhouse, and tennis courts. Washer and dryer located in the two car garage. Near all Carlsbad Village has to offer!

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4815 Flying Cloud Way have any available units?
4815 Flying Cloud Way has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 4815 Flying Cloud Way have?
Some of 4815 Flying Cloud Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4815 Flying Cloud Way currently offering any rent specials?
4815 Flying Cloud Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4815 Flying Cloud Way pet-friendly?
No, 4815 Flying Cloud Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 4815 Flying Cloud Way offer parking?
Yes, 4815 Flying Cloud Way offers parking.
Does 4815 Flying Cloud Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4815 Flying Cloud Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4815 Flying Cloud Way have a pool?
Yes, 4815 Flying Cloud Way has a pool.
Does 4815 Flying Cloud Way have accessible units?
No, 4815 Flying Cloud Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4815 Flying Cloud Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4815 Flying Cloud Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4815 Flying Cloud Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coast Village Apartment Homes
935 Laguna Drive
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Sandcastle Shores
315 Walnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Tamarack Shores
351 Tamarack Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with GymsCarlsbad Dog Friendly Apartments
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Costa Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PoinsettaOlde Carlsbad
Calavera HillsCarlsbad Village
North Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity