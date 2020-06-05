4623 Buckingham Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking garage tennis court

Highly upgraded, immaculate single level home on a quiet Tamarack Point cul-de-sac with ocean view. Move-in ready with new kitchen, new flooring, disposal, stove, dishwasher, can lighting, 2nd bedroom ceiling fan. Renovated bathrooms with new flooring, mirrors, vanities. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. 2 car garage with added storage. Basketball and tennis court access near by. Yard maintenance provided. Very private with no front or rear-facing homes. This charmer won't last!