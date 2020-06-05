4623 Buckingham Lane

Amenities
Highly upgraded, immaculate single level home on a quiet Tamarack Point cul-de-sac with ocean view. Move-in ready with new kitchen, new flooring, disposal, stove, dishwasher, can lighting, 2nd bedroom ceiling fan. Renovated bathrooms with new flooring, mirrors, vanities. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. 2 car garage with added storage. Basketball and tennis court access near by. Yard maintenance provided. Very private with no front or rear-facing homes. This charmer won't last!