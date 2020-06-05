All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 4623 Buckingham Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
4623 Buckingham Lane
Last updated May 2 2019 at 4:13 PM

4623 Buckingham Lane

4623 Buckingham Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4623 Buckingham Lane, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
tennis court
Highly upgraded, immaculate single level home on a quiet Tamarack Point cul-de-sac with ocean view. Move-in ready with new kitchen, new flooring, disposal, stove, dishwasher, can lighting, 2nd bedroom ceiling fan. Renovated bathrooms with new flooring, mirrors, vanities. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. 2 car garage with added storage. Basketball and tennis court access near by. Yard maintenance provided. Very private with no front or rear-facing homes. This charmer won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4623 Buckingham Lane have any available units?
4623 Buckingham Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 4623 Buckingham Lane have?
Some of 4623 Buckingham Lane's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4623 Buckingham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4623 Buckingham Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4623 Buckingham Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4623 Buckingham Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 4623 Buckingham Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4623 Buckingham Lane offers parking.
Does 4623 Buckingham Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4623 Buckingham Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4623 Buckingham Lane have a pool?
No, 4623 Buckingham Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4623 Buckingham Lane have accessible units?
No, 4623 Buckingham Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4623 Buckingham Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4623 Buckingham Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coast Village Apartment Homes
935 Laguna Drive
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elán Cypress Cove
355 Pine Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Sandcastle Shores
315 Walnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College