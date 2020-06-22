All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 4483 Salisbury Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
4483 Salisbury Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4483 Salisbury Drive

4483 Salisbury Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Tamarack Point
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4483 Salisbury Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous Upgraded Tamarack Point home with remodeled dream kitchen and west facing yard! - GORGEOUS CUSTOM TAMARACK POINT HOME* REMODELED * TURNKEY * WESTERLY PANORAMIC VIEW * NO HOUSES DIRECTLY BEHIND * Open flowing floor plan * Vaulted ceilings * Remodeled dream kitchen - granite, travertine, center island, soft-close drawers, lazy Susan, SS appliances, pass-through to formal DR, view of side garden & fountain * Bar area has wine fridge & display cabinets * Acacia wood floors * Plantation shutters * Ceiling fans * Remodeled bathrooms * Huge master retreat has 13x12 WALK-IN CLOSET * Custom organizers in all bedrooms * Fireplace*3 car garage with additional storage/cabinets. Great Location in a wonderful quiet neighborhood. Close to beach! Neighborhoods: TAMARACK POINT

Pets accepted with an extra $200 deposit: Dogs and extra pet rent of $25 per dog per month.

For more Information please call 760 828-8669

To Apply Online:
Visit our Website www.longtermproperties.com
*Please Do Not Disturb Current Residents*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4701875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4483 Salisbury Drive have any available units?
4483 Salisbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 4483 Salisbury Drive have?
Some of 4483 Salisbury Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4483 Salisbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4483 Salisbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4483 Salisbury Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4483 Salisbury Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4483 Salisbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4483 Salisbury Drive offers parking.
Does 4483 Salisbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4483 Salisbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4483 Salisbury Drive have a pool?
No, 4483 Salisbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4483 Salisbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 4483 Salisbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4483 Salisbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4483 Salisbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College