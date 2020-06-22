4483 Salisbury Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous Upgraded Tamarack Point home with remodeled dream kitchen and west facing yard! - GORGEOUS CUSTOM TAMARACK POINT HOME* REMODELED * TURNKEY * WESTERLY PANORAMIC VIEW * NO HOUSES DIRECTLY BEHIND * Open flowing floor plan * Vaulted ceilings * Remodeled dream kitchen - granite, travertine, center island, soft-close drawers, lazy Susan, SS appliances, pass-through to formal DR, view of side garden & fountain * Bar area has wine fridge & display cabinets * Acacia wood floors * Plantation shutters * Ceiling fans * Remodeled bathrooms * Huge master retreat has 13x12 WALK-IN CLOSET * Custom organizers in all bedrooms * Fireplace*3 car garage with additional storage/cabinets. Great Location in a wonderful quiet neighborhood. Close to beach! Neighborhoods: TAMARACK POINT
Pets accepted with an extra $200 deposit: Dogs and extra pet rent of $25 per dog per month.
For more Information please call 760 828-8669
To Apply Online:
Visit our Website www.longtermproperties.com
*Please Do Not Disturb Current Residents*
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4701875)