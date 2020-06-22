4483 Salisbury Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage pet friendly tennis court

Gorgeous Upgraded Tamarack Point home with remodeled dream kitchen and west facing yard! - GORGEOUS CUSTOM TAMARACK POINT HOME* REMODELED * TURNKEY * WESTERLY PANORAMIC VIEW * NO HOUSES DIRECTLY BEHIND * Open flowing floor plan * Vaulted ceilings * Remodeled dream kitchen - granite, travertine, center island, soft-close drawers, lazy Susan, SS appliances, pass-through to formal DR, view of side garden & fountain * Bar area has wine fridge & display cabinets * Acacia wood floors * Plantation shutters * Ceiling fans * Remodeled bathrooms * Huge master retreat has 13x12 WALK-IN CLOSET * Custom organizers in all bedrooms * Fireplace*3 car garage with additional storage/cabinets. Great Location in a wonderful quiet neighborhood. Close to beach! Neighborhoods: TAMARACK POINT



Pets accepted with an extra $200 deposit: Dogs and extra pet rent of $25 per dog per month.



For more Information please call 760 828-8669



To Apply Online:

Visit our Website www.longtermproperties.com

*Please Do Not Disturb Current Residents*



No Cats Allowed



