Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Tamarack Point townhome move in ready and freshly upgraded with new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new carpet on second floor, new kitchen countertops and stainless kitchen appliances, updated bathroom counters and new interior paint. Direct access two car garage and private west facing patio. Close to Legoland and shopping. Carlsbad schools.