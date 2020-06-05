All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4344 Stanford St

4344 Stanford Street · No Longer Available
Location

4344 Stanford Street, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4344 Stanford St have any available units?
4344 Stanford St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 4344 Stanford St have?
Some of 4344 Stanford St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4344 Stanford St currently offering any rent specials?
4344 Stanford St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4344 Stanford St pet-friendly?
No, 4344 Stanford St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 4344 Stanford St offer parking?
Yes, 4344 Stanford St does offer parking.
Does 4344 Stanford St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4344 Stanford St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4344 Stanford St have a pool?
No, 4344 Stanford St does not have a pool.
Does 4344 Stanford St have accessible units?
No, 4344 Stanford St does not have accessible units.
Does 4344 Stanford St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4344 Stanford St has units with dishwashers.
