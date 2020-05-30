4315 La Portalada Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Location! Exceptional neighborhood! Tastefully remodeled home has a very spacious and open floor plan. Upgrades include: custom cabinets, a huge island, granite counter tops, tumbled travertine & hard wood throughout; new windows and doors, & upgraded fixtures. Master has an en-suite bathroom with double sinks. Large bedrooms plus a laundry room complete this home. Great back yard for entertaining. RV Parking space and a two car garage and driveway provide plenty of room for extra parking. MUST SEE!