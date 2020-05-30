All apartments in Carlsbad
4315 La Portalada Dr.
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:23 AM

4315 La Portalada Dr

4315 La Portalada Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4315 La Portalada Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Location! Exceptional neighborhood! Tastefully remodeled home has a very spacious and open floor plan. Upgrades include: custom cabinets, a huge island, granite counter tops, tumbled travertine & hard wood throughout; new windows and doors, & upgraded fixtures. Master has an en-suite bathroom with double sinks. Large bedrooms plus a laundry room complete this home. Great back yard for entertaining. RV Parking space and a two car garage and driveway provide plenty of room for extra parking. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4315 La Portalada Dr have any available units?
4315 La Portalada Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 4315 La Portalada Dr have?
Some of 4315 La Portalada Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4315 La Portalada Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4315 La Portalada Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4315 La Portalada Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4315 La Portalada Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 4315 La Portalada Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4315 La Portalada Dr offers parking.
Does 4315 La Portalada Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4315 La Portalada Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4315 La Portalada Dr have a pool?
No, 4315 La Portalada Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4315 La Portalada Dr have accessible units?
No, 4315 La Portalada Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4315 La Portalada Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4315 La Portalada Dr has units with dishwashers.

