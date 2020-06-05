4108 Peninusla Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Move-in Special - $300 off first month: Carlsbad Mystic Point 3 Br 2.5 elegant townhome with unending views - Great location!! - Move in to beautiful Mystic Point! This unique and hard to find town home sits on an large lot, boasting a good size yard with an endless amazing view right on the canyon and Calaveras Hills walking trails! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home features a large downstairs living area, open to the kitchen and the dining area with custom built -ins, and gets tons of natural light from the sliding glass doors leading into the large yard. The living room also features a warm, cozy fireplace and has a dining area conveniently located just off the kitchen. The open floor plan is perfect for families or for those who love to entertain on a regular basis! All bedroom are located upstairs, and the property features a good size master suite, complete with a walk-in closet and private bathroom. The property has 2 single-car attached garages, with washer and dryer in one and tons of storage space in the other. Enjoy the unending views of

the canyon, rolling hills and evening lights. You can also smell the ocean breezes blow in at night on those hot summer days. The location of this home truly cannot be beat! You are also located just steps to the Calavera Hills hiking trails and just a short, fast drive to Calavera Hills Elementary and Middle Schools and Sage Creek High School. The Mystic Point community offers a pool, spa, playground, and more. Don't miss this opportunity to be in such an amazing location!2 story townhome perfectly placed over looking a beautiful canyon with hills and mountains all around. Neighborhood of Mystic Point, Carlsbad.

3 BR / 2.5 BA / 1390 SQFT / 2 CAR GAR

Meticulously upgraded and squeaky clean ready for move-in NOW!

Large private yard. With stamped concrete and low maintenance turf. Home even features a doggy door for your companion to come and go.



Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties



For a showing please call or text Carol Bocanegra (951)333-7999.

Associate Licensee CalBRE#01200028



Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640



(RLNE4768391)