Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Very desirable townhome w/quality furniture in The Bluffs. Perfect for executive or corporate tenant. AIR CONDITIONED. Wood & Travertine flooring, carpet in bedrooms, 1 bedroom being used as media/TV room. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, 3 TV's included. Private patio in front faces greenbelt. Quiet area, easy freeway and beach access. Approx 1 mile to beach at end of Tamarack, 1+ mile to downtown Carlsbad. No Pets.