4027 bluff view

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Unfurnished luxury rental in newer, upgraded condo close to beach. Light, bright air conditioned END UNIT in The Bluffs. Adjacent to Agua Hedionda (the jet ski) lagoon. Approx 1 mile to beach foot of Tamarack, and also Carlsbad Village and train station. Three story, highly upgraded granite, stainless, hardwood floor, carpet. Rent incl washer, dryer, refrig. Living here is like being on vacation year around. Call First Team agent Nic Lundborg BRE 00419677. at 760.419.2043 or Doreen Besse 760-212-8862