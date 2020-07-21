All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:24 AM

4027 bluff view

4027 Bluff View Way · No Longer Available
Location

4027 Bluff View Way, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Hedionda Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Unfurnished luxury rental in newer, upgraded condo close to beach. Light, bright air conditioned END UNIT in The Bluffs. Adjacent to Agua Hedionda (the jet ski) lagoon. Approx 1 mile to beach foot of Tamarack, and also Carlsbad Village and train station. Three story, highly upgraded granite, stainless, hardwood floor, carpet. Rent incl washer, dryer, refrig. Living here is like being on vacation year around. Call First Team agent Nic Lundborg BRE 00419677. at 760.419.2043 or Doreen Besse 760-212-8862

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4027 bluff view have any available units?
4027 bluff view doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 4027 bluff view have?
Some of 4027 bluff view's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4027 bluff view currently offering any rent specials?
4027 bluff view is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4027 bluff view pet-friendly?
No, 4027 bluff view is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 4027 bluff view offer parking?
No, 4027 bluff view does not offer parking.
Does 4027 bluff view have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4027 bluff view offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4027 bluff view have a pool?
Yes, 4027 bluff view has a pool.
Does 4027 bluff view have accessible units?
No, 4027 bluff view does not have accessible units.
Does 4027 bluff view have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4027 bluff view has units with dishwashers.
