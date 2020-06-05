All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3922 May Court

3922 May Court · No Longer Available
Location

3922 May Court, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom, 3 bathroom home on a Cul De Sac. Formal living room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Home has an office space, and formal dining area. Kitchen has built in appliances, including refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Large family room has a fireplace. Master bathroom has a large soaking tub, and dual sinks. Guest room has sliding glass doors to a deck. Built in barbecue and fire pit on the large covered patio in the back yard. 3 car attached garage. Walking distance to Monroe Elementary, Valley Middle School, and Carlsbad High School. Easy access to the 1-5 freeway. Sorry, No Pets!

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,995, Available 3/13/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3922 May Court have any available units?
3922 May Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3922 May Court have?
Some of 3922 May Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3922 May Court currently offering any rent specials?
3922 May Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3922 May Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3922 May Court is pet friendly.
Does 3922 May Court offer parking?
Yes, 3922 May Court offers parking.
Does 3922 May Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3922 May Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3922 May Court have a pool?
No, 3922 May Court does not have a pool.
Does 3922 May Court have accessible units?
No, 3922 May Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3922 May Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3922 May Court has units with dishwashers.
