Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Summer Rental one Block to Beach - Property Id: 289807



Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Summer Rental is one Block to Tamarack Beach,

The Condo is fully furnished and available May - November,

All Utilities are included in Rent .

One Car Garage and one assigned Parking Space.

Pets are welcome .

Call for a Private showing 760 832 3374

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289807

Property Id 289807



(RLNE5816573)