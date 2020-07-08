All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

3847 Highland Dr

3847 Highland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3847 Highland Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
1BD (plus bonus room) 1BA Guest House in Carlsbad - **MUST SEE**

Adorable guest house in a country type setting right in town located off Tamarack Rd., home comes complete with private entrance and individual parking space. This cutie has wood floors, granite countertops, large open floor plan with stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer and a bonus room that can be used as office space or small bedroom (no closet). Enjoy a pretty view (slight ocean view) from your kitchen window and back patio. Private fenced back yard with side patio for entertaining.

Please do not disturb the tenants in the front house, park on the street and walk down through the gate access. Please do not park in the driveway.

Gardener comes twice a month.

GAS, ELECTRIC AND WATER USAGE ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY RENT.

For more information or an appointment to view this property, please contact Pacific Rim Property Management at
858-748-2103.

You can apply online on our website, www.prpm.net, and click on the "Vacancies" tab. Click on "Apply Now" on the listing.

CA DRE LIC #01426440

(RLNE5649376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3847 Highland Dr have any available units?
3847 Highland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3847 Highland Dr have?
Some of 3847 Highland Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3847 Highland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3847 Highland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3847 Highland Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3847 Highland Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3847 Highland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3847 Highland Dr offers parking.
Does 3847 Highland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3847 Highland Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3847 Highland Dr have a pool?
No, 3847 Highland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3847 Highland Dr have accessible units?
No, 3847 Highland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3847 Highland Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3847 Highland Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

