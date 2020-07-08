3847 Highland Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

1BD (plus bonus room) 1BA Guest House in Carlsbad - **MUST SEE**



Adorable guest house in a country type setting right in town located off Tamarack Rd., home comes complete with private entrance and individual parking space. This cutie has wood floors, granite countertops, large open floor plan with stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer and a bonus room that can be used as office space or small bedroom (no closet). Enjoy a pretty view (slight ocean view) from your kitchen window and back patio. Private fenced back yard with side patio for entertaining.



Please do not disturb the tenants in the front house, park on the street and walk down through the gate access. Please do not park in the driveway.



Gardener comes twice a month.



GAS, ELECTRIC AND WATER USAGE ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY RENT.



For more information or an appointment to view this property, please contact Pacific Rim Property Management at

858-748-2103.



You can apply online on our website, www.prpm.net, and click on the "Vacancies" tab. Click on "Apply Now" on the listing.



(RLNE5649376)