3843 Highland Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

OLDE CARLSBAD CHARM WITH PEEK A BOO OCEAN VIEWS - Vintage two bedroom home with open floor plan and a full basement on a large lot located just off Tamarack St



This home has

*Real hardwood floors throughout

*Covered front porch

*Partially enclosed patio

*Large backyard



Inside you will find a fully remodeled kitchen with



*New granite counters

*Upgraded white cabinets

*Large island with bar stools

*Stainless steel appliances

*New 2 inch window blinds



The bathroom has been upgraded with



*New tub/shower enclosure

*New vanity

*New sink and fixtures



The usable basement houses the washer and dryer and exits out to the two car tandem garage. Plenty of space for a hobby room, "man cave" or office. There is a convenient half bath downstairs too.



Outside there is a quaint covered front porch and partially enclosed patio great for entertaining.



Gardener comes twice a month.



GAS, ELECTRIC AND WATER USAGE ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY RENT.



For more information or to make an appointment to view this property, please contact



K & L Partners Property Management at (858) 842-4045



You can also apply online at klpartnerspm.com. go to "vacancies" and click on this address



CA DRE LIC #01877647



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4985852)