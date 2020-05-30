All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:07 AM

3843 Highland Dr

3843 Highland Drive
Location

3843 Highland Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
OLDE CARLSBAD CHARM WITH PEEK A BOO OCEAN VIEWS - Vintage two bedroom home with open floor plan and a full basement on a large lot located just off Tamarack St

This home has
*Real hardwood floors throughout
*Covered front porch
*Partially enclosed patio
*Large backyard

Inside you will find a fully remodeled kitchen with

*New granite counters
*Upgraded white cabinets
*Large island with bar stools
*Stainless steel appliances
*New 2 inch window blinds

The bathroom has been upgraded with

*New tub/shower enclosure
*New vanity
*New sink and fixtures

The usable basement houses the washer and dryer and exits out to the two car tandem garage. Plenty of space for a hobby room, "man cave" or office. There is a convenient half bath downstairs too.

Outside there is a quaint covered front porch and partially enclosed patio great for entertaining.

Gardener comes twice a month.

GAS, ELECTRIC AND WATER USAGE ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY RENT.

For more information or to make an appointment to view this property, please contact

K & L Partners Property Management at (858) 842-4045

You can also apply online at klpartnerspm.com. go to "vacancies" and click on this address

CA DRE LIC #01877647

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4985852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3843 Highland Dr have any available units?
3843 Highland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3843 Highland Dr have?
Some of 3843 Highland Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3843 Highland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3843 Highland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3843 Highland Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3843 Highland Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3843 Highland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3843 Highland Dr offers parking.
Does 3843 Highland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3843 Highland Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3843 Highland Dr have a pool?
No, 3843 Highland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3843 Highland Dr have accessible units?
No, 3843 Highland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3843 Highland Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3843 Highland Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
