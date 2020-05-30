3843 Highland Dr

Amenities
OLDE CARLSBAD CHARM WITH PEEK A BOO OCEAN VIEWS - Vintage two bedroom home with open floor plan and a full basement on a large lot located just off Tamarack St
This home has
*Real hardwood floors throughout
*Covered front porch
*Partially enclosed patio
*Large backyard
Inside you will find a fully remodeled kitchen with
*New granite counters
*Upgraded white cabinets
*Large island with bar stools
*Stainless steel appliances
*New 2 inch window blinds
The bathroom has been upgraded with
*New tub/shower enclosure
*New vanity
*New sink and fixtures
The usable basement houses the washer and dryer and exits out to the two car tandem garage. Plenty of space for a hobby room, "man cave" or office. There is a convenient half bath downstairs too.
Outside there is a quaint covered front porch and partially enclosed patio great for entertaining.
Gardener comes twice a month.
GAS, ELECTRIC AND WATER USAGE ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY RENT.
For more information or to make an appointment to view this property, please contact
K & L Partners Property Management at (858) 842-4045
You can also apply online at klpartnerspm.com. go to "vacancies" and click on this address
CA DRE LIC #01877647
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4985852)