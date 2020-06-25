All apartments in Carlsbad
3691 Jetty Pt.
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

3691 Jetty Pt.

3691 Jetty Point · No Longer Available
Location

3691 Jetty Point, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3691 Jetty Pt. Available 06/10/19 Attractive 3BR 2BA Tri-Level Condo.Wood Flooring. 2 Car Garage. Comm Pool/Spa. - Sprawling 3 bedroom 2 bath tri-level condo has plantation shutters, lovely wood flooring with comfortable carpeting in the bedrooms. 3rd bedroom might also serve as an office - with patio. Granite counter tops and gas stove in kitchen. Central AC/Heat . Attached 2 car garage. Enjoy the community pool/spa and neighborhood park. Close to Carlsbad Village and local shops and restaurants.

Call Alysia Dale, CalDRE# 02004409, for more information: (760) 670-4957.

Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owners pays landscaping.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4171667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3691 Jetty Pt. have any available units?
3691 Jetty Pt. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3691 Jetty Pt. have?
Some of 3691 Jetty Pt.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3691 Jetty Pt. currently offering any rent specials?
3691 Jetty Pt. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3691 Jetty Pt. pet-friendly?
No, 3691 Jetty Pt. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3691 Jetty Pt. offer parking?
Yes, 3691 Jetty Pt. offers parking.
Does 3691 Jetty Pt. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3691 Jetty Pt. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3691 Jetty Pt. have a pool?
Yes, 3691 Jetty Pt. has a pool.
Does 3691 Jetty Pt. have accessible units?
No, 3691 Jetty Pt. does not have accessible units.
Does 3691 Jetty Pt. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3691 Jetty Pt. does not have units with dishwashers.
