Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

3691 Jetty Pt. Available 06/10/19 Attractive 3BR 2BA Tri-Level Condo.Wood Flooring. 2 Car Garage. Comm Pool/Spa. - Sprawling 3 bedroom 2 bath tri-level condo has plantation shutters, lovely wood flooring with comfortable carpeting in the bedrooms. 3rd bedroom might also serve as an office - with patio. Granite counter tops and gas stove in kitchen. Central AC/Heat . Attached 2 car garage. Enjoy the community pool/spa and neighborhood park. Close to Carlsbad Village and local shops and restaurants.



Call Alysia Dale, CalDRE# 02004409, for more information: (760) 670-4957.



Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owners pays landscaping.



Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4171667)