3583 Glen Ave.

Elegant Foothills Home For Rent - Elegant Carlsbad home located in the Carlsbad exclusive Foothills Planned Community. This spectacular 4BD/3BA home with office is located in the Carlsbad Foothills Community and a short drive to Carlsbad beaches and the village. This community features an abundance of outdoor amenities designed to keep the entire family entertained with its community pool/spa area among professionally manicured green belts, picnic areas and play structures. This inviting neighborhood promotes the casual lifestyle that Carlsbad is known for and just outside lies an abundance of eateries and premium shopping and within walking distance of renowned Carlsbad schools. Tank-less water heater, central AC and a sprinkler fire suppression system support an energy efficient, comfortable and safe environment. The Carlsbad school district is well represented in this neighborhood and aligned with Hope Elementary, Calavera Hills and Sage Creek HS. This 2,052 sf Mediterranean style Luxury Home features an open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen featuring a gas stove, designer cabinets, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and tile floors. The kitchen extends into a great room with large sliders leading to a private courtyard with a bedroom and full bath located across the room. All rooms feature ceiling fans and huge windows and sliders to invite an abundance of natural lighting and Carlsbad sea breezes. Tall ceilings adorned with ceiling fans and recessed lighting add to the splendor of this exquisitely designed home. Plush carpet adorns the entire second floor where 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are connected by a wide hallway and the convenience of an upstairs laundry room with large cabinets and premium washer/dryer units. This home has 4 guestrooms with large windows, full length mirror closet doors and ceiling fans. The upstairs guest bath features a double sink vanity with designer lighting and tub/shower area. The master suite is paired with a resort style bathroom with a large soaking tub, glass shower area, walk-in closet and private commode room. The over-sized 2-car garage has a diamond surface with electric roll-up garage doors and remote entry.



No Pets Allowed



