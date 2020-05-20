All apartments in Carlsbad
/
Carlsbad, CA
3549 Cedarbridge Way
3549 Cedarbridge Way

3549 Cedarbridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

3549 Cedarbridge Way, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Corner Unit Located in Calaveras Hills in Carlsbad East! - Located in Calaveras Hills in Carlsbad East this three bed / two bath corner unit condo benefits from abundant natural light in a park-like setting! This unit has been recently refreshed with fresh paint, new carpeting and updated fixtures.

Vaulted ceilings, a serene balcony with views, quiet, yet convenient to all, the Villas community offers a community swimming pool, spa, and lush, green, open spaces throughout. This unit also comes with a single stall detached garage and assigned outdoor parking spot. Private balcony. 5 x 10 storage room in garage. Large master suite with walk-in closet.

Close to freeways, shopping, schools, Crossing Golf Course, LEGOLAND, Carlsbad Village, hiking trails, Calavera Park and beaches.

Call 888-692-3886 and press option 3 for your showing today! You must leave a message with your availability along with your name and contact phone number and our showing agent will return your call in the order it was received.

$40 application fee per person. Lease until 7/31/2019 with the option to renew for an additional year. Credit Criteria 700+

Sorry, No Pets Allowed.
Water & Sewer & Trash Paid by HOA.

Advantage Team Property Management/bre lic 01387165 www.advantageteamrealestate.com/rentals

Check us out on Facebook + Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/advantageteam https://www.facebook.com/advantageteamRE

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4499235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

