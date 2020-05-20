3549 Cedarbridge Way

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Corner Unit Located in Calaveras Hills in Carlsbad East! - Located in Calaveras Hills in Carlsbad East this three bed / two bath corner unit condo benefits from abundant natural light in a park-like setting! This unit has been recently refreshed with fresh paint, new carpeting and updated fixtures.



Vaulted ceilings, a serene balcony with views, quiet, yet convenient to all, the Villas community offers a community swimming pool, spa, and lush, green, open spaces throughout. This unit also comes with a single stall detached garage and assigned outdoor parking spot. Private balcony. 5 x 10 storage room in garage. Large master suite with walk-in closet.



Close to freeways, shopping, schools, Crossing Golf Course, LEGOLAND, Carlsbad Village, hiking trails, Calavera Park and beaches.



Call 888-692-3886 and press option 3 for your showing today! You must leave a message with your availability along with your name and contact phone number and our showing agent will return your call in the order it was received.



$40 application fee per person. Lease until 7/31/2019 with the option to renew for an additional year. Credit Criteria 700+



Sorry, No Pets Allowed.

Water & Sewer & Trash Paid by HOA.



Advantage Team Property Management/bre lic 01387165 www.advantageteamrealestate.com/rentals



Check us out on Facebook + Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/advantageteam https://www.facebook.com/advantageteamRE



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4499235)