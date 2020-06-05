All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 3471 CAMINITO SIERRA 303.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3471 CAMINITO SIERRA 303
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

3471 CAMINITO SIERRA 303

3471 Caminito Sierra · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3471 Caminito Sierra, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
3471 CAMINITO SIERRA 303 Available 08/01/19 Upstairs Condo w/ Garage, Laundry, Patio - AVAILABLE AUG 1ST - Upstairs unit, no one above, and very private. Wood floors, in-unit laundry, comes with all appliances and WATER INCLUDED, private patio balcony, fireplace, large garage AND a second parking space.. Gated community of La Costa Hills with fantastic amenities -- Nice pool and spa, gym, sauna, clubhouse. Quiet unit in a really convenient location -- Walking distance to La Costa Town Square shopping Center (Vons, 24 Hr Fitness, Starbucks, Chipotle, Menchies, banks, The Habit, Sprouts Farmer's Market nearby). Zoned for Encinitas schools. Owner May consider a small pet, please message or call me about it first. Non-smoking. 1 year lease required. Thanks! Text or call 760.263.4735. AVAILABLE AUG 1ST.

(RLNE4079242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3471 CAMINITO SIERRA 303 have any available units?
3471 CAMINITO SIERRA 303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3471 CAMINITO SIERRA 303 have?
Some of 3471 CAMINITO SIERRA 303's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3471 CAMINITO SIERRA 303 currently offering any rent specials?
3471 CAMINITO SIERRA 303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3471 CAMINITO SIERRA 303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3471 CAMINITO SIERRA 303 is pet friendly.
Does 3471 CAMINITO SIERRA 303 offer parking?
Yes, 3471 CAMINITO SIERRA 303 offers parking.
Does 3471 CAMINITO SIERRA 303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3471 CAMINITO SIERRA 303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3471 CAMINITO SIERRA 303 have a pool?
Yes, 3471 CAMINITO SIERRA 303 has a pool.
Does 3471 CAMINITO SIERRA 303 have accessible units?
No, 3471 CAMINITO SIERRA 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 3471 CAMINITO SIERRA 303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3471 CAMINITO SIERRA 303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College