3471 CAMINITO SIERRA 303 Available 08/01/19 Upstairs Condo w/ Garage, Laundry, Patio - AVAILABLE AUG 1ST - Upstairs unit, no one above, and very private. Wood floors, in-unit laundry, comes with all appliances and WATER INCLUDED, private patio balcony, fireplace, large garage AND a second parking space.. Gated community of La Costa Hills with fantastic amenities -- Nice pool and spa, gym, sauna, clubhouse. Quiet unit in a really convenient location -- Walking distance to La Costa Town Square shopping Center (Vons, 24 Hr Fitness, Starbucks, Chipotle, Menchies, banks, The Habit, Sprouts Farmer's Market nearby). Zoned for Encinitas schools. Owner May consider a small pet, please message or call me about it first. Non-smoking. 1 year lease required. Thanks! Text or call 760.263.4735. AVAILABLE AUG 1ST.



