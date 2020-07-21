All apartments in Carlsbad
3439 Corte Panorama

3439 Corte Panorama · No Longer Available
Location

3439 Corte Panorama, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Special. Amazing price for a 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Luxurious Home in the La Costa Ridge Area near highly sought after schools - Special: $1000.00 off first month rent if moved in by November 15th.

4 Bedrooms
3 Bathrooms
2 Car Garage attached
2,663 Square Feet
Upstairs Laundry with Washer & Dryer

Gorgeous home in the hills of Carlsbad/La Costa. This home has panoramic views that are made better by the wonderful neighborhood. The community has an Olympic sized pool, clubhouse and gym facility. Swimming classes are also offered during the summer.

Inside you will find a highly upgraded home with distressed wood floors and arched doorways. Slab granite counters, a large island, stainless steel appliances and chocolate cabinets define the kitchen as the center of the home. Double oven, dishwasher, stainless steel fridge and upscale range round out the modern kitchen. The family room is open to the kitchen and is ideal for entertaining.

Upstairs you will find the master suite with bathroom attached with an ample walk in closet. Three more bedrooms are on the same floor along with two of the other bathrooms. The added bonus of the upstairs laundry with washer and dryer included really show the care of design in this home. At the top of the stairs there is a small work area, ideal for an open office or homework area.

Downstairs has a guest bedroom with adjacent bathroom and is suitable for people with mobility issues. All bathrooms have been upgraded as well, with transparent enclosures and plumbing fixtures.

The front and back yards are well kept with lush green grass and drought resistant plants. The backyard houses a large BBQ and has ample space for outdoor entertaining. There are no neighbors behind the home to obscure views that you have to see to believe.

The garage has a dedicated 220 plug for quickly charging electric vehicles.

There are several highly sought after schools near the home. La Costa Heights Elementary School, Oak Crest Middle School and La Costa Canyon High School are all within 1.5 - 4.5 miles.

Requirements for this property are as follows:
730+ Credit Score
2 Times Net Income
No evictions or unlawful detainer
Minimum 12 month's lease, 18 months and longer preferred.

Call/text to set up a private showing of the home.

Professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties.
Please contact Russ Tarvin at 760-525-0686
Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5197682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

