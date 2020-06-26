3394 Campo Azul Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly new construction garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub new construction pet friendly

3bd/2.5ba BRAND NEW Townhome in Carlsbad - All new construction, corner unit, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms located in the Preserve community with pool, spa, gym, BBQ area, park and fireplace. 2 car garage, air conditioning, tankless water heater, Fridge and washer/dryer provided. Back yard is fenced in and will be hardscaped, BBQ provided, and flower plantings. Located right off the 78 freeway with easy access to shopping/dining, the 5 freeway, and minutes from the beach!



Small dogs considered on a case by case basis with pet screening and increase to the deposit, renter's liability insurance required for move in, all utilities are tenant responsibility.



McLain Properties

CalDRE#01970594



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4934434)