Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3394 Campo Azul Ct
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

3394 Campo Azul Ct

3394 Campo Azul Ct · No Longer Available
Carlsbad
Calavera Hills
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3394 Campo Azul Ct, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
pet friendly
3bd/2.5ba BRAND NEW Townhome in Carlsbad - All new construction, corner unit, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms located in the Preserve community with pool, spa, gym, BBQ area, park and fireplace. 2 car garage, air conditioning, tankless water heater, Fridge and washer/dryer provided. Back yard is fenced in and will be hardscaped, BBQ provided, and flower plantings. Located right off the 78 freeway with easy access to shopping/dining, the 5 freeway, and minutes from the beach!

Small dogs considered on a case by case basis with pet screening and increase to the deposit, renter's liability insurance required for move in, all utilities are tenant responsibility.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4934434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3394 Campo Azul Ct have any available units?
3394 Campo Azul Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3394 Campo Azul Ct have?
Some of 3394 Campo Azul Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3394 Campo Azul Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3394 Campo Azul Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3394 Campo Azul Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3394 Campo Azul Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3394 Campo Azul Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3394 Campo Azul Ct offers parking.
Does 3394 Campo Azul Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3394 Campo Azul Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3394 Campo Azul Ct have a pool?
Yes, 3394 Campo Azul Ct has a pool.
Does 3394 Campo Azul Ct have accessible units?
No, 3394 Campo Azul Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3394 Campo Azul Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3394 Campo Azul Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
