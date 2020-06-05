All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 3390 Corte Terral.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3390 Corte Terral
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3390 Corte Terral

3390 Corte Terral · (858) 465-4597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3390 Corte Terral, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3390 Corte Terral · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2337 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious Home with High Ceilings on a Cul-de-sac - Beautiful two story home with high ceilings on a corner lot in a cul-de-sac. The first floor is the main living area with a formal dining room, living room, and large kitchen with breakfast nook that opens up to the family room. Access to the fully paved back porch is just off the kitchen. All bedrooms area located on the second floor along with a nice loft space that could be used for reading, working, or as a play area. The large master bedroom is located on one side of the floor with an attached master bath, shower, and walk-in closet. The other 3 bedrooms, laundry room, and bathroom are the other side for privacy. The home also has a 2 car attached garage and a small park/ play area located adjacent to the lot.

Located in the La Costa area by the corner of Rancho Santa Fe & Melrose Dr. Very close to shopping, dining, and actives for all ages. Easy access to the 5 & 78 freeways.

Terms:
1 Year Minimum Lease
Move in Costs: Security Dep & 1st Months Rent
Tenants Pay All Utilities
Small Pet OK, max 25lbs w/extra deposit
Pet & Animal Policies - https://redhouse.petscreening.com/
Landscaping Included

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858)-755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained.*

(RLNE5788018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3390 Corte Terral have any available units?
3390 Corte Terral has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3390 Corte Terral have?
Some of 3390 Corte Terral's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3390 Corte Terral currently offering any rent specials?
3390 Corte Terral isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3390 Corte Terral pet-friendly?
No, 3390 Corte Terral is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3390 Corte Terral offer parking?
Yes, 3390 Corte Terral does offer parking.
Does 3390 Corte Terral have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3390 Corte Terral offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3390 Corte Terral have a pool?
No, 3390 Corte Terral does not have a pool.
Does 3390 Corte Terral have accessible units?
No, 3390 Corte Terral does not have accessible units.
Does 3390 Corte Terral have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3390 Corte Terral has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3390 Corte Terral?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity