3390 Corte Terral

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious Home with High Ceilings on a Cul-de-sac - Beautiful two story home with high ceilings on a corner lot in a cul-de-sac. The first floor is the main living area with a formal dining room, living room, and large kitchen with breakfast nook that opens up to the family room. Access to the fully paved back porch is just off the kitchen. All bedrooms area located on the second floor along with a nice loft space that could be used for reading, working, or as a play area. The large master bedroom is located on one side of the floor with an attached master bath, shower, and walk-in closet. The other 3 bedrooms, laundry room, and bathroom are the other side for privacy. The home also has a 2 car attached garage and a small park/ play area located adjacent to the lot.



Located in the La Costa area by the corner of Rancho Santa Fe & Melrose Dr. Very close to shopping, dining, and actives for all ages. Easy access to the 5 & 78 freeways.



Terms:

1 Year Minimum Lease

Move in Costs: Security Dep & 1st Months Rent

Tenants Pay All Utilities

Small Pet OK, max 25lbs w/extra deposit

Pet & Animal Policies - https://redhouse.petscreening.com/

Landscaping Included



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858)-755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained.*



(RLNE5788018)