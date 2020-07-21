3355 Valley St Rear

Amenities

Large granny flat in quiet and established neighborhood. Close to Carlsbad Village. Easy access to beach and freeway. Large living room and bedroom with two closets. Full kitchen and full bath. No yard or patio. One off street parking spot. Landlord pays gas, electric, water, trash, and internet. Please email to schedule a viewing and to pick up an application.

No Pets Allowed



