Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

3355 Valley St Rear

3355 Valley Street · No Longer Available
Location

3355 Valley Street, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Unit Rear Available 09/01/19 Large guest house - Property Id: 144611

Large granny flat in quiet and established neighborhood. Close to Carlsbad Village. Easy access to beach and freeway. Large living room and bedroom with two closets. Full kitchen and full bath. No yard or patio. One off street parking spot. Landlord pays gas, electric, water, trash, and internet. Please email to schedule a viewing and to pick up an application.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144611p
Property Id 144611

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5072750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3355 Valley St Rear have any available units?
3355 Valley St Rear doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3355 Valley St Rear have?
Some of 3355 Valley St Rear's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3355 Valley St Rear currently offering any rent specials?
3355 Valley St Rear is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3355 Valley St Rear pet-friendly?
No, 3355 Valley St Rear is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3355 Valley St Rear offer parking?
Yes, 3355 Valley St Rear offers parking.
Does 3355 Valley St Rear have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3355 Valley St Rear does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3355 Valley St Rear have a pool?
No, 3355 Valley St Rear does not have a pool.
Does 3355 Valley St Rear have accessible units?
No, 3355 Valley St Rear does not have accessible units.
Does 3355 Valley St Rear have units with dishwashers?
No, 3355 Valley St Rear does not have units with dishwashers.
